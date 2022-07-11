‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Snaps Sweet Pics on Family Adventure in Hawaii

When it comes to power couples, the marriage between NCIS: Hawaii’s Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey might be the prime definition. On top of both being successful in Hollywood, the couple is also the parents of three children. While juggling fame, a marriage, and parenthood can be a daunting task, the duo recently shared a picture of their bubbling family as they explored Hawaii.

Sharing a family picture on Instagram, Vanessa Lachey posted the picture that included Phoenix Robert, 5, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and Camden John, 9. The picture wouldn’t be complete with the 98 Degrees’ singer, Nick Lachey. Appearing to be having a wonderful time, Lachey was barely able to snap the photo as the happy family biked through the banyan trees. See the photos here.

Before taking a biking trip, the 41-year-old actress took time to commemorate July 4th with another picture of her family. Vanessa Lachey grabbed a picture of her three children showcasing their Independence Day vibes. She captioned the moment with, “My World. Hugging them extra tight, teaching them a little more and sharing as much as I can to educate them. Sending so much Love to you ALL on this 4th.”

Nick Lachey Has Hard Time Impressing His Children

Back in April, the couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where husband, Nick Lachey, admitted that his kids don’t find him to be that cool. At least until he appeared to be one of the cast on The Masked Singer.

“It’s funny, they don’t care about 98 Degrees, they don’t care about any of that stuff. But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids. It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes.”

Although his kids might not be impressed, Vanessa Lachey noted that when they tease him, he always replies, “My singing put a roof over your head.”

Vanessa Lachey Discusses Working Alongside Her Husband

Not only being the star of NCIS Hawaii, Vanessa Lachey also co-hosts Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Love is Blind. While both shows can have their share of drama, the host said it has strengthened her relationship with Nick. “Being on set, going through our lines, we have fun and we banter, and in glam, we just poke at each other. And it really has brought us closer. And for that, I’m super grateful because it could be awful or it can be awesome, right?”

Vanessa added, “If you’re working with your spouse, you’re either gonna love it or hate it – and thank goodness, we love it.”

Both an actress and beauty pageant winner, Vanessa Lachey first met her future husband while starring in one of his music videos. At the time, Nick Lachey was working on a video for his hit song, What’s Left of Me. They married five years later on a private island.