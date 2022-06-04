‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Is ‘Soaking It All Up’ as Her Kids Wear Adorable Matching Outfits at Disney

Now that “NCIS: Hawai’i” has wrapped, star Vanessa Lachey and her three kids are taking a sweet family vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Lacheys headed to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, this past weekend. And, unfortunately, their plane ride from Hawai’i to Orlando didn’t go quite as planned. Based on “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey’s latest Instagram post, the airline lost the family’s bags en route. Luckily, Lachey thought of a solution to their problem.

“When the airline loses your luggage, you take advantage of the gift shop’s matching t-shirts!” Vanessa Lachey wrote in her caption. “I don’t have many days where they let me match them ALL, so I’ll take it! This is 5, 7 & 9 years old, and I am soaking it all up.”

We can’t blame the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star. Look how cute the kiddos are! She’s also not wrong that they’re only a few years away from being “too cool” to wear matching shirts on vacation.

Hopefully, the airline locates their luggage so they can change into some new clothes for tomorrow’s grand adventure at the theme park.

Here’s What We Know About ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 2

If “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is taking a family vacation now, hopefully, that means she’ll soon return to start filming Season 2 of the spinoff series later this summer.

The show received a renewal back in March, but we don’t yet have a concrete release date for the series. If we had to guess, it will debut in late September or early October along with the rest of the CBS procedurals.

As of right now, we’re assuming the same cast will return as well. This includes Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Jesse Boon, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Andeson as Kate Whistler, and Jason Antoon as Ernie. Hopefully, Enver Gjokaj will also reprise his role as Captain Joe Milius.

At the end of “NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 1, Joe and Jane discussed the possibility of a romantic relationship between them. But the duo addressed the fact that they would have to do long distance, what with Jane being based in Hawai’i and Joe living out of Wahington D.C.

But executive producer Jan Nash said that she’d love to see Enver Gjokaj return and bring more to Joe’s character.

“Enver is just so very charming,” Nash revealed to TV Insider. “We had ideas for what that relationship was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot. He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant. And Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more.”