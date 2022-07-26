‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Speaks Out About Putting ‘Family First’ Amid Booming Career

While NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey is definitely focusing on her career, the Jane Tennant actress doesn’t forget about family. Lachey and her husband, Nick Lachey, have three children in Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5. Making time for them all matters to her. So, how does she balance everything happening in her life? It’s one of the things that drives Vanessa to excel in her work and home life.

“I have a great support system in my husband and I don’t take that for granted,” Vanessa Lachey said in an interview with Fox News. “I know there are a lot of single parents out there, a lot of parents just struggling to not have family or help around. I’m very grateful to have them.

“My husband and I have always said to put family first, which at the end of the day, if something doesn’t work out with a career choice or a work situation, we have no regrets because we put our family first,” she said. Vanessa and Nick are hosts of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. That work is on top of her CBS drama NCIS: Hawai’i, which airs on Monday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Talks About Choices Made For Show

“To be on NCIS: Hawai’i, the first choices we made were, ‘What would this do to our children and how beneficial will this be for our family?’ and all the signs pointed to ‘We needed to move to Hawaii,'” Vanessa Lachey said. “We were able to mix business and pleasure.” Vanessa and Nick actually started dating back in 2006 while he was going through his divorce from Jessica Simpson. During an episode of The Ultimatum, Vanessa talked about that time in their lives. “He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that sh*t very publicly, and it was very hard for us,” she said.

Speaking of time for family and, yeah, that does mean time with Nick, the couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. For some of the time, they actually spent a little time apart. It was not due to trouble, though, Vanessa wanted her husband to spend time with friends or play golf. She would say that it is important for him to get his cup filled up. That way, he’d be all good for them to spend time together. The happy couple would go to Los Angeles and away from their home in Hawaii for a bit. They live in Hawaii these days because of Vanessa’s filming schedule on her show. It is a decision both made while she accepted the CBS show’s lead role.