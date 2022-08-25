‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Pays Tribute To Costar Jason Antoon

The hit NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i has only run for one season. But fans already have their favorite characters. Tori Anderson plays Special Agent Kate Whistler. Season one ended on a high for the character when she rekindled her romance with junior field agent Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami.

Whistler got her happy ending with the help of Ernie Malik, played by Jason Antoon. As the series gets ready to unveil its second season, Anderson took a chance to pay a tribute to her co-star.

“I love Jason, my scenes with him are probably some of my favorites,” Anderson said. “He just brings so much light and joy to everything he does, and Ernie really is a supporter of their relationship. A person who’s developed into this kind of voice of reason for both of them, in the funny world that he sort of resides in.”

Throughout the first season, the couple went through lots of turmoil after Tara came to town. Whistler failed to tell Tara they had never formally broken up and blamed it on fears that Tara would leave her. A heartbroken Tara did just that and ended their romance. However, with Ernie’s help, Whistler was able to win her back during the finale.

Anderson loves to work with Malik behind the scenes just as much as in front of the camera. “It’s nice in a procedural to talk about things other than work, which this has kind of made room for,” Anderson said.”

Tori Anderson Opens Up About Her Character’s Relationship

Whistler and Tara became the first open same-sex relationship in the NCIS universe. Fans have loved this story as it dramatically unfolded over the first season. The season one finale revolved around the fan-favorite couple nearly breaking up for good. But the happy ending left fans feeling excited for what’s to come from the couple in the upcoming second season.

Season two of NCIS: Hawai’i is finally almost upon with a premiere just a few weeks away. While speaking to TVLine, Anderson teased what fans should expect from their favorite couple from the highly-anticipated new episodes.

“I will say that with Kate and Lucy, you start seeing them more in a domestic light, which is really nice,” Anderson said. “It’s a happy, healthy environment — not like the first season, which was rather tumultuous.”

Not only did the NCIS star detail the developing romantic relationship for season two, but she also teased more development for her character in her relationships with the rest of the team.

“You do see [Kate’s] relationships grow with everyone else on the team, like with Ernie.” Anderson teased another character she will eventually bond with is Jesse, played by actor Noah Mills.

Season two of NCIS: Hawai’i premieres on CBS on September 19th.