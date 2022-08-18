‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Previews What’s Ahead for Lucy and Kate

Watching NCIS: Hawai’i entering Season 2 will give you an opportunity to see the relationship between Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler shift. Well, we don’t mean change so much that it ends up being problematic. They both went through some things in Season 1. Yet Tori Anderson, who plays Kate, spends some time breaking down their relationship.

As you might know, Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Whistler are FBI Special Agents with the NCIS Pearl Harbor team. Yet there will be some changes in Kate’s character, according to Anderson. Still, the changes might be simple ones that could take place in the unfolding and maturing of a relationship.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actress Points Out Relationship Issues

What are some things that we will have to look out for from Kate? “When she’s at work, it is work,” Anderson said in an interview with PopCulture. “And they do deal with really high stakes situations. So I think there’s always that internal pressure. There’s a bit more softness and a bit more looseness.”

Looking specifically at the relationship, it has been through what Anderson termed as its “ups and downs, many downs.” Yet there was some resolution to this situation in the Season 1 finale. Why was Anderson happy to see this happen? “Especially because throughout the whole season, Kate really realized how much she genuinely loves Lucy,” Anderson said. Kate also saw that Lucy is a truly “remarkable” person. “I will say it was very nice to start [Season 2] in a very happy place, in a day-to-day realm, in a domestic place, [and] that they’re good, so that was a relief,” Anderson added.

As Season 1 was closing up shop, we could see Kate perform a Bob Dylan song expressing her love for Lucy. Anderson termed it an “exciting” gesture for her character. She was “nervous” about having to do it. How did it come about? Well, the actress said that she would “accidentally” reveal that she sang opera while in college. This led the show to put a musical number into this particular episode’s script.

Anderson also had some thoughts about having a same-sex relationship as part of NCIS: Hawai’i. “Queer characters taking up the same space as heterosexual relationships is so vital,” she said. “So it’s a success story. I think if you see the reaction, it just shows that this is essential and that this is something that deserves to hold the same space as heterosexual relationships. And we need to see the world that we live in reflected on screen.” Make sure to set time aside on Monday nights to watch NCIS: Hawai’i with Vanessa Lachey starring as Jane Tennant. You can watch it at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.