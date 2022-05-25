‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shares Cast Tribute After Season 1 Finale

“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey shared her love for her castmates in an adorable photo featuring all of our favorites.

The season finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i” debuted this past Monday, May 23, and Vanessa Lachey encouraged everyone to watch it. She posted the cast photo as well as a heartfelt caption.

“NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 FINALE tonight on @cbstv & @paramountplus,” she wrote. “This is the last scene we shot AND the last scene of the episode. ‘A Hui Hou’… means, until we meet again. (Missing our Jan Nash! Mahalo to the ENTIRE NCIS: Hawai’i Family!!!).”

Hopefully, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” cast can meet again soon so that production can start up on Season 2. In this photo alone, we see fan favorites Jason Antoon, Enver Gjokaj, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Noah Mills, and Tori Anderson.

The official “NCIS: Hawai’i” Instagram account commented on Vanessa Lachey’s photo, “An incredible season and an even more incredible cast!”

Antoon posted a similar photo on his own page. We can tell that it’s slightly different from Lachey’s because of everyone’s facial expressions. He captioned it, “Watch the Season 1 finale Monday night with this wonderful #Ohana – thanks for watching every week, and see you next Season.”

What Can We Expect From Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and Enver Gjokaj’s Capt. Joe Milius in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 2?

After the “NCIS: Hawai’i” season finale aired, some fans were disappointed that Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and Enver Gjokaj’s Captain Joe Milius didn’t make things official. To be clear, Joe asked Jane if they could make their flirting a “regular thing,” per TVLine. But Jane can’t ignore the fact that he lives in Washington D.C. and she’s made a life for herself in Hawai’i.

But Jane admitted that it was a “very nice thought,” and that she’d like to “live in those nice thoughts” whenever Joe returned to the island.

Jan Nash, one of the executive producers for “NCIS: Hawai’i,” revealed that Jane’s leading suggestion was intentional. The show would love for Gjokaj to return, especially since he turned the role into a bigger thing than it was originally meant to be.

“Enver is just so very charming,” Nash told TV Insider. “We had ideas for what that relationship was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot. He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant. And Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more.”

She continued, “And then from there, looked for a way to bring him back. What we did in the finale seemed like a natural way to do that.”

The big problem? Gjokaj’s crazy busy schedule.

“What it will be going forward has yet to be determined,” Nash explained. “Because Enver’s a super talented guy and I believe has a job on another television show, so we will have to figure it out. But we certainly do want to figure it out because we do like the relationship very much and we just like having Enver in our show.”