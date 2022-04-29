‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Reaching One Million Instagram Followers

For Vanessa Lachey of NCIS: Hawai’i, the actress had a big reason to celebrate on Thursday as she reached one million followers on Instagram. It takes some work to build up a fan base like that yet her work as Jane Tennant on the CBS drama has been worth it. The show premiered this season and has been picked up for a second season by the network. Lachey took to Instagram and celebrated the milestone with her fans and followers.

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Gets Lots of Love From Her Many Fans

Those fans definitely chimed in with their good wishes and celebratory thoughts. One writes, “I think you are too humble a person to let it go to your head, you seem to have a big heart! Please stay sweet and always be there for your children!” Another one says, “Congratulations on 1 Million followers, Vanessa and i’m so proud of you!! I love you, Vanessa!!” This one simply says, “Love your show”.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai’i did have a strong lead-in this season as the OG show NCIS moved from its longtime Tuesday night timeslot to Monday nights. Because her work puts her in the Hawaiian islands, Lachey has been learning how they have become home to her family. “Honestly, I constantly tell [husband Nick Lachey] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family,” she said in an interview. “I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat. Like traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

Actress Talked With Husband Nick Lachey About Relocating To Hawaiian Islands

In another interview, Vanessa recalled the chat she had with Nick about relocating. “It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse,'” she said. “And he was like, ‘This is awesome!’ And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me.'”

Additionally, one of her costars says that Lachey is nothing like Jane Tennant. “It is so funny because Vanessa in real life versus Jane Tennant is the complete opposite,” Kian Talan, who plays Alex, said in an interview with Express. “Like Vanessa is such a goofball, she’ll be like dancing and singing and making jokes and always having a good time. She definitely lifts up everyone’s morale and energy which is so great to be around.” Well, look for Lachey to be continuing to light up the cast and your TV screens on the show next season.