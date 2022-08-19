‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Explains How the Role Is ‘Everything’ She Dreamed Of

Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, is apparently counting her blessings when it comes to her CBS show. Lachey anchors this popular show, which is a spinoff from the O.G. show NCIS. The actress was recently asked about her role and the show itself. We get a little view of her perspective thanks to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s everything I’ve worked for and literally dreamt of having a show that I get to be with a great cast and a great crew and a great studio network so I’m feeling very grateful at this moment,” Lachey said. Vanessa is no stranger to TV, though, as she hosts other programs along with her husband, Nick Lachey.

Look For Another Crossover Event On ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

If you remember last season, then Wilmer Valderrama played Special Agent Nick Torres there. Of course, fans who watch the other show know that Torres is one of those team members in the Washington, D.C. office. Recently, Lachey posted a video where Torres, well Valderrama, was butting in a couple of times. It was quite cute to see this interaction but it did leave people wondering a little bit.

Will we see Torres show up again to work with the NCIS Pearl Harbor office? Yes! What we do know is that there will be a crossover event set up for September 19 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on CBS. We also know that Valderrama and Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight, will be on NCIS: Hawai’i. Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover will be on the spinoff as well. Meanwhile, People Magazine has stated that Lachey and Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik, will pop up on NCIS.

One thing about Lachey that we do know is she does care about her family. Just recently, she shared a sweet photo of her son Camden starting back to school. But this first day of school, this time, is in Hawai’i. Nick and Vanessa moved their family there so that they could be nearby while she is filming episodes. Before school time, though, everyone headed out for a Disney vacation and Vanessa was sharing photos about the trip. The photo she posted happened to be of the entire family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Obviously, after vacation time came to an end, it was time for Vanessa to get back to work and she has done so. Be sure to set time aside on Monday nights for an NCIS block of programming.