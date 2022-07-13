‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reacts To ‘Love Is Blind’ Emmy Nomination

Vanessa Lachey is quite the busy woman lately. The first season of her latest series, the NCIS spinoff NCIS Hawaii wrapped up just this spring to rave reviews. She has also joined longtime husband Nick Lachey as host of a popular Netflix series, Love Is Blind. A reality series that found massive success since its premiere in the winter of 2020.

The popular streaming series is best described as a dating series with a twist. Couples begin dating, however, they can’t see each other. They are only allowed to talk to each other. A unique premise, for sure, but one that is a win as Netflix has already picked up the series for two more seasons. And, the success of the series is even more palpable now after receiving some big nominations earlier this month.

“Pop the champagne,” Vanessa Lachey exclaims in a recent Twitter post announcing the Love Is Blind Emmy nomination. The NCIS: Hawaii star adds an emoji featuring two champagne glasses in the middle of a toast.

EMMY NOMINATED! WooHoo 🎉 Congrats to the entire @Netflix and @KineticContent team and ALL the other nominees! pic.twitter.com/hSW16AS6V1 — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) July 12, 2022

NCIS: Hawaii Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Newest Netflix Project With Husband Nick

NCIS fans know Vanessa Lachey well as Jane Tennant, the officer-in-charge on the most recent spinoff series, NCIS: Hawaii. However, Netflix watchers have also been enjoying the star on the streaming service’s hit series Love Is Blind which Lachey hosts with her husband, Nick Lachey.

Now, the actress has yet another popular project, the Love Is Blind reality spin-off series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Netflix was so certain about the success this series would receive, that the streaming service gave the green light to a second season last spring, weeks before the series premiered on Netflix.

Of course, the Lachey’s are excited to collaborate on this series as well. In fact, the NCIS: Hawaii star says, working closely with her husband on both Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, has been good for the couple’s marriage.

“Working together with Nick has been the best thing for our marriage,” Vanessa Lachey explains.

“We know each other better than anyone else,” the star adds. “We have each other’s backs. We’re not trying to one-up each other.”