‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shares Precious Family Photos at ‘Island Style’ Sunday Supper

Vanessa Lachey is currently working her dream job. As the star of NCIS: Hawai’i, she spends her time on set chasing leads and busting bad guys. But behind the scenes, she’s living the tropical dream life with her family.

Vanessa makes regular posts on her Instagram to give her more than one million followers glimpses into her dream life. Most recently, she gave us a look at the serene surroundings they enjoyed during Sunday supper.

“Sunday Supper, Island Style! Swipe to see the magic of Hawai’i, a Mama Hawaiian monk seal (Rocky) and her pup,” Vanessa wrote alongside the post. “My kids got to witness pure beauty in nature. We Love calling Oahu home & Love making these family memories! Thank You to the islands for continuing to Welcome US! #Ohana #Respect #Hawaii”

Her followers love seeing beautiful scenery and the happy faces on the Lachey family. “Beautiful family in a beautiful place!!!” wrote one user. “That is beautiful. Enjoy your time there with the family,” wrote another. “I’d love to wake up to the sounds of those waves every morning,” said another loving fan.

Vanessa Lachey and Her Famous Husband

When the Lachey’s are away from the Hawian adventures, they keep a busy schedule. Vanessa and Nick also co-host The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Love is Blind for Netflix. It’s a nice change of pace from the criminal proceeding of NCIS: Hawai’i for Vanessa. Even though the reality show brings a dose of drama to their lives, Vanessa has said working with Nick on set has strengthened their relationship.

“Being on set, going through our lines, we have fun and we banter, and in glam, we just poke at each other. And it really has brought us closer. And for that, I’m super grateful because it could be awful or it can be awesome, right?” Vanessa continued, “If you’re working with your spouse, you’re either gonna love it or hate it – and thank goodness, we love it.”

The Lacheys have a lot to celebrate these days. Not only are they living it up in Hawaii while Vanessa films the latest season of her hit TV show, but their co-hosting venture in Love is Blind received an Emmy nomination for Outstand Structured Reality Program. Vanessa marked the occasion with a celebratory Instagram post.

The Lachey’s are clearly living a happy life between Hawai’i and appearing on Netflix. Vanessa’s husband Nick has spent a long time in the performing world. Even though he once sang for a popular music group, his children are far too young to consider that as cool as their mom’s job. The couple recounted in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show what it took for Nick’s singing to click with the kids.

“It’s funny, they don’t care about 98 Degrees, they don’t care about any of that stuff,” Nick said. “But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids. It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes.”