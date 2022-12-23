‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Previews Historic Crossover Event

Vanessa Lachey of NCIS: Hawai’i is finding herself on three different shows at once as her franchise prepares for the big crossover. While it might faze some actresses, Lachey was up for the work. In fact, she has a pretty good attitude about the whole thing. In case you didn’t know, all three NCIS shows will be a part of the first three-way crossover event on Monday, January 9, 2023.

“We were all truly there to mesh, to riff off of each other, and to have a good time,” Lachey, who plays NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, told TV Line. “It was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I get to do this for a living?’ And it was also a learning opportunity.”

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Said There Was No ‘Grand Plan’ Around Crossover

Up first on the night will be an NCIS episode titled “Too Many Cooks” (airing at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central), in which agents from D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai’i find themselves jointly investigating a FLETC instructor’s suicide. NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J guest-star in the opener, along with NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Lachey and Noah Mills, TV Line reports.

Lachey’s show gets an installment for the crossover at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. It has guest stars Gary Cole and Brian Dietzen from NCIS, plus LA‘s O’Donnell. Then, the NCIS: Los Angeles hour wraps up the mystery, with guest stars Cole and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS, plus NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami. TV Line spoke with Lachey about working on the crossover.

Fan Support Played Role In Coming Up With Big Event

“You know, it’s so funny, there was never like a ‘grand plan,'” Lachey said. “We had our [Season 1] finale for NCIS: Hawai’i where we did a crossover with NCIS, ‘the OG,’ and it got so much amazing traction and support that we continued it with our premiere for Season 2, with another crossover. At that point, people were like, ‘You know, NCIS: LA needs to join the party’ — and by people I mean the fans, to the point that it got the cast of all the different shows and the executives talking. And then while I was actually shooting our [second NCIS] crossover, someone came in and said, ‘We’re doing it!’ It was literally something that came about because of all the support of the fans, which kept propelling it into a forward direction.”

NCIS: Hawai’i lets Lachey show off her acting chops in a powerful way. Her portrayal of Tennant gives the show a taste of professionalism. But the actress also is known for the shows that she takes part in with her husband, Nick Lachey.