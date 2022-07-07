‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals How Recent Career Success Impacted Her Marriage

Vanessa Lachey plays a cool boss on NCIS: Hawai’i. As Jane Tennant, she’s a single mom of two who can take down any criminal screwing around with her agents. There’s no one she can’t track down.

In real life, Lachey is the mother of three. She and Nick Lachey married a decade ago. And they’re the couple who can actually work together and not mind it in the least. When Lachey isn’t on the set of NCIS: Hawai’i, she’s working as a co-host with Nick on a couple of popular dating reality shows — Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Both shows are on Netflix.

“Being on set, going through our lines, we have fun and we banter, and (dressed) in glam, we, just poke at each other,” the NCIS: Hawai’i star told Shop TODAY. “And it really has brought us closer. And for that, I’m super grateful because it could be awful or it can be awesome, right? If you’re working with your spouse, you’re either gonna love it or hate it — and thank goodness, we love it.”

Before Vanessa Lachey took the role on NCIS: Hawai’i, she and husband Nick Lachey worked together on several projects. Here they are hosting the Miss USA pageant. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

NCIS: Hawai’i Star Hosts Dating Reality Show Based on Ultimatum

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the newest show. And it features a decidedly different format for a new way to look at dating. The show started with six couples. Then as the name of the show suggests, six people issued an ultimatum to their partners. Either get married or break up. So six couples broke up. And the newly single started dating people on the show. Crazy, right?

Lachey now is back at work for NCIS: Hawai’i, which is starting its second season. Production just started. And as the show did last year, there was a traditional Hawaiian blessing with the cast and crew. Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie, posted a gorgeous photo of the moment. The show’s official social media account replied “We’re back in business.”

These blessings usually start with an Oli Aloha welcoming chant. And there was a closing prayer. Everyone who attended the blessing wore traditional royal maile leis.

Show Enjoyed Big First-Year with Everybody Happy in Finale

NCIS: Hawai’i was the most-watched rookie series on network TV this past season. So CBS gladly renewed the show, which followed OG NCIS in the Monday lineup. Both shows return for their season premieres on Sept. 19.

The NCIS: Hawai’i two-part season finale solved a case that could’ve put Russia and the United States at war. But Jane and her agents were able to get all the dignitaries out of a building before it exploded. So the end of the show, rather than featuring events for a cliffhanger, allowed everyone to be happy. Similar to how the premiere ended, Jane threw a party at her house for her work family. In the finale, she and Captain Milius talked about whether the two should start a long-distance relationship. They agreed not to do so. (Milius got transferred to the mainland earlier in the season).

Meanwhile, Lucy and Whistler rekindled their romance. (Good thing Lachey is good on real-life dating topics). The two had broken up earlier, but you could tell they still had deep feelings for each other. With Ernie encouraging both women to begin again, Whistler made a grand gesture. Lucy was downstairs at Jane’s house, looking towards the door every time a guest opened the door. When Whistler got to the party, she approached Lucy and started singing the Garth Brooks song “Make You Feel My Love.” She got that idea of singing your feelings from watching the movie, Say Anything.