‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals How She and Husband Nick Lachey Celebrated Their Anniversary

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated 11 years of marriage to her husband, musician Nick Lachey. Vanessa plays Jane Tennant on the CBS drama and looks forward to coming back for another season. Yes, she and her team will return to tackle new cases. What about the anniversary, though? She offered some insights into the event during an interview with E! News.

“We’re gonna have dinner when I’m home from the set and then during the day, he’s going to go hang with his buddies and just have some time,” Lachey said. “Just as important as it is for us to celebrate together, it’s also important to fill your own cup and take time for yourself. Whether he goes to watch a game with the guys or goes to golf, I want him to do that during the day. And then I get to see him all happy and filled and satisfied at night.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Celebrates Emmy Nod For ‘Love Is Blind’

Their anniversary fell on July 15 but they ended up going to Los Angeles for celebration time. It took them away from Hawaii, where they live now because of her filming schedule. The Lachey’s have been on TV as a couple on Love Is Blind. But Nick Lachey did post something on the day itself on Instagram. “V, I love you more now than the day we said ‘I Do,'” he wrote. “The life we’ve built together is more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you for your unconditional love and thank you for being YOU! I love you.”

While they are celebrating the happy nuptials, they also received some good news for their TV careers. Their show on Netflix received an Emmy nomination. You could not keep Vanessa away from celebrating as she did on Twitter. She wrote, “Pop the champagne. #LoveIsBlind is EMMY NOMINATED! WooHoo Congrats to the entire @Netflix and @KineticContent team and ALL the other nominees!” Their Emmy falls under the Oustanding Structured Reality Program for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Yet here is another interesting reveal from the TV star. Vanessa Lachey said that she wasn’t a fan of her husband’s 98 Degrees group. It would come during an appearance on The Ellen Show. Guest host tWitch asked her, “Were you a 98 Degrees fan back in the day?” She replied, “No, I was not a 98 Degrees fan.” Vanessa adds, “but that’s not because I didn’t love your music, I was an NSYNC fan.” That’s quite candid on her part. Now, though, she can focus her attention on getting NCIS: Hawai’i episodes filmed and ready for another season. Of course, the couple has their own careers yet manages to make it work.