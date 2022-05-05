‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Wasn’t a Fan of Husband Nick’s 98 Degrees Group

“NCIS: Hawai’i” lead actress Vanessa Lachey has seen a lot of success across season one of the franchise’s latest spinoff. In fact, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” as well as the rest of the “NCIS” universe, has been renewed for another season. However, while she’s regularly expressed love for her role as Special Agent Jane Tennant, her “NCIS: Hawai’i” costars, and the fans that have ensured the show’s success, Vanessa Lachey recently revealed she wasn’t quite in love with her husband Nick Lachey’s boy band 98 Degrees when it was big in the late ’90s.

On Monday, Nick and Vanessa Lachey made an appearance on “The Ellen Show,” which featured guest host, tWitch. The famous couple covered a variety of topics. Several included their new life in Hawai’i, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star’s status as a role model, and her and her husband’s hosting gigs. Soon though, they found their way to the topic of Nick’s former band, 98 Degrees.

“Were you a 98 Degrees fan back in the day?” tWitch asked the series star.

Squirming in her seat, she playfully teases both Nick and the audience with her reluctance to answer the question.

Eventually, she admits, “No, I was not a 98 Degrees fan,” though she said, in defense, “but that’s not because I didn’t love your music, I was an NSYNC fan.”

Her husband poked fun at her lack of knowledge regarding NSYNC’s number of members. But the couple seems to be in a good place. Aside from “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Nick and Vanessa Lachey have taken to screens together hosting the new Netflix series, “The Ultimatum.”

When to Tune in to the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Two-Part Finale

Last month, the cast of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” shared an exciting crossover event. The crossover actually resulted in a major bump in ratings for the latter series. However, even more thrilling is that, while the current seasons of the “NCIS” franchise will soon come to a close at the end of the month, fans can look forward to an all-new two-part finale to conclude Vanessa Lachey’s first season as “NCIS: Hawai’i” lead character.

The season finale of both “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” airs on Monday, May 23rd. Fans can catch both shows during their usual timeslots at 9 and 10 p.m. But because the season one finale of the rookie series features a two-parter, we can expect an especially captivating storyline.

IMDb provided the synopsis for the second part of the two-part “NCIS: Hawai’i” finale, revealing the title of the final episode, “Ohana.” So far, all we know is that part one is entitled “Switchback.”

As to the final episode, “Captian Millius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and Eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning back Lucy.”

The two-part finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i” kicks off on Monday, May 16th, concluding for season one on the 23rd.