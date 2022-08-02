‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shares Video of Daughter Learning To Surf

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey has been helping her daughter hit the waves. And on social media, she recently posted an update on the progress.

The star moved her family to Hawai’i after she landed the lead in the newest NCIS franchise. And the Lachey’s have taken well to the island life. So it made sense that Vanessa, her husband Nick, and their children would learn to surf. And it appears that their daughter Brooklyn is a natural.

Today on Instagram, the mother of three shared a video of Brooklyn riding a board with the family dog and an instructor. And the seven-year-old puts most hobbyists to shame.

“My little surfer girl!” she captioned. Vanessa also accompanied the video with The Beach Boys’ tune Surfer Girl “Mahalo to Rocky & Aka.”

The ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Had No Trouble Convincing Her Husband to Move to the Islands

According to Vanessa’s social media pages, surfing isn’t the only tropical pass time that she and the kids have mastered. And it looks like the family is having so much fun on their adventures that they may decide to stay on the island indefinitely.

But surprisingly the move wasn’t necessarily an option when the 41-year-old actress earned her spot on NCIS: Hawai’i. At the time, she was living in LA. And because her family built lives in the city, she considered commuting for filming.

However, she thought she’d at least throw the idea of relocating to her husband, singer Nick Lachey. And he was quick to make the call.

“It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’” she shared with Entertainment Tonight.” And…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.’ And he was like, ‘This is awesome!’”

“And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me,’” she added.

Because Nick still tours, the power couple has to juggle parenting and careers to ensure that someone is always home with their young children. But Vanessa said the new lifestyle is working out perfectly so far.

“This is a thing that would take our whole family out of the mainland and bring them very far away,” Vanessa continued. “And he was on board to support me. I told the kids, and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, and play. I ask them all the time, ‘Are you happy or no?’ And they’re like, yeah! So they’re very happy here, they love it here. They’re island babies. I didn’t even realize I had island babies until I brought them here.”