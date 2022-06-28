‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shares Summertime Snap With Her Kids

Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawaii, took to her Instagram to mark the arrival of summer. She’s celebrating the occasion by showing off her family during their summer vacation. The sun-soaked family looks to be having a great time as they pose for the camera.

Lachey also used took the opportunity to push a product that helps her while she takes in the summer sun. She opened up about suffering hives during the hot weather but sold her followers on the remedy that helps her manage it.

Her followers were grateful for the plug and sent the NCIS star comments to thank her for the recommendation. “I didn’t know this product existed and I’m going to add it to my travel bag NOW,” wrote one user. “Beautiful family!! Also Thank you for posting this, i didnt know there was something to cure summer hives,” another said. “That happens to me with the sun every time! Thank you! I’ll try it!” said another.

Vanessa Lachey Has Lots to Celebrate

In addition to celebrating the summer season and a successful remedy, Lachey also got to celebrate Father’s Day with her celebrity husband, Nick. She posted a heartfelt message to him during their vacation to the beach.

“Happy Father’s Day to our GOAT!” Lachey wrote. “You are the only one who can constantly make all our babies laugh uncontrollably! You have literally sacrificed everything to be there 100% for them so I can follow a dream (you didn’t even blink an eye). AND you still look hot as hell & dress like a college kid! Man, I’m a lucky Mama! We Love YOU!”

Her vacation came to end, but fans will be excited to hear she has returned to the set of NCIS: Hawaii to begin filming the next season.

“Season 2 @ncishawaiicbs starts filming TODAY!!!” Lachey wrote in the post. “Who’s ready!?! Swipe for the premiere date! We are starting out with a bang (hint hint: #TNT) #NCISHawaii.” Fans are still waiting to hear when the new season will premiere, but in the meantime, Lachey’s social media postings can whet their appetites until Special Agent Jane Tennant returns to our TV screens.