‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Working With Husband Nick on New Venture

Vanessa Lachey, who fans of NCIS: Hawai’i know as Jane Tennant, teased a new project she’s doing with her husband.

She declined to reveal many details during an interview with the New York Post. But it involves Nick Lachey and could be along the lines of the shows the two host for Netflix. The first was Love Is Blind. It’s a dating series with a twist. Couples go out with each other. But they can’t see each other. They can only talk. Netflix already has picked up the series for two more seasons.

Then there’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Netflix added an additional season to the series before it even premiered this April. Six couples who are on the brink of marriage deliver an ultimatum to each other. And if they break up, they date others on the show.

None of those series have any remote thing in common with NCIS: Hawai’i other than they share Lachey. But maybe they give Lachey a good mental break from being the first female NCIS special agent in charge. She adores work time with her husband.

“Working together with Nick has been the best thing for our marriage,” the NCIS: Hawai’i star told the Post. “We know each other better than anyone else. We have each other’s backs. We’re not trying to one-up each other.”

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey hit the Emmy red carpet before the premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i last September. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

And Lachey also added that her husband helped give her the strength to become “the woman who I am.”

“My mom left when I was a young girl,” Lachey said. “And when [she did], it left a void in my life on how to navigate being a young woman and now a mother and a wife. I found it an opportunity to buck up and create my own destiny and right the wrongs that have happened to me. And I believe Nick gave me the strength to become the woman that I am on top of my hard work.”

On NCIS: Hawai’i, Tennant had a fling with Joe Milius.( Karen Neal/CBS ©2022 )

Lachey’s upbringing brought some realness to NCIS: Hawai’i. She was born on Clark Air Force Base in Angeles City, Philippines. Her father was in the Air Force. Her mother was from the Philippines. When she was nine, her parents split up. She initially lived with her mother, but moved back with her father in 1991. The family settled in South Carolina. And Lachey won Miss Teen USA representing her state. That gave her a taste for modeling, hosting and acting.

She and Lachey married in 2011. When she got the part of Jane on NCIS: Hawai’i, the family moved to Oahu.

Now, the series is moving to season two after a very successful rookie debut. It was the most-watched first-year show on network TV for the year 2021-22. Lachey’s Tennant is in charge. And as a single mother, she’s also raising her two children. Jane also thought about romance with Capt. Joe Milius, but we’re not sure it would fit her dating show formats.