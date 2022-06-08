‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: What to Expect from Season 2

In 2021, the newest spinoff of the hit police procedural NCIS premiered. Set in The Aloha State, NCIS: Hawai’i introduced an all-new lineup of NCIS Agents and, unsurprisingly, was met with a positive reaction from fans of the flagship series.

The first season of NCIS: Hawai’i drew millions of viewers each week, rivaling the ratings of the original show. With that in mind, the Season 2 renewal was entirely expected. It happened later than fans would have liked, but in March of this year, it was finally announced that fans would see the return of Jane Tennant and her team of investigators.

A premiere date has yet to be announced. However, a summer hiatus followed by a fall premiere is the norm for other procedurals such as NCIS and Law & Order, so a late September/early October release for NCIS: Hawai’i is likely.

In addition, all of the series’ main actors are expected to reprise their roles for Season 2. Fans can expect to see the return of Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Senior Field Agent Jesse Boone, and Alex Tarrant as Agent Kai Holman, just to name a few.

With the introductions behind them, Season 2 will give more details about its characters. Noah Mills, in particular, explained that he has many ideas about Jesse Boone. In an interview with Looper, Mills said he would like to expand on Boone’s decision to move from DC to Hawai’i.

Additionally, the NCIS: Hawai’i crew is working on even more interesting filming locations. “We have this amazing capability to really go into the water and film some exciting stuff,” Mills explained. “We’re working on getting some of that integrated into the storylines and scripts.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Noah Mills Talks Working With Vanessa Lachey, Other Costars

To Noah Mills, filming a season of NCIS: Hawai’i is a bit like “camping with 150 people for eight days straight.” Because of the long days and high-stress environment, it’s imperative that the cast and crew enjoy each other’s company. If not, filming would quickly become a miserable experience.

Thankfully, the NCIS: Hawai’i team has a fantastic time on set, despite the intense schedule. Not only that, but the actors hold a great deal of admiration for each other. Noah Mills spoke particularly highly about the series’ leading lady, Vanessa Lachey.

“She’s amazing. Vanessa is so generous. She really is,” Mills gushed. “The way she makes the crew feel, the way she organizes and the energy she brings is really astonishing… Vanessa is a leader, and her generosity and rallying of the troops in real life, it works so well for the show and for [her character] Jane.”

“I’m a bit of a class clown and a goof, but I mean well,” he continued. “I love picking up the slack and getting everybody together. [My character] Jesse has some of that too. He can give Kai [Alex Tarrant] a hard time while also being an older brother to him. And as the second in command to Jane, he can also be a friend to her outside of work.”

“That’s all stuff that’s symbiotically happening with us in real life,” Mills explained. “It’s bleeding into the show and mixing together. Season 1 was a really nice mix of that, and Vanessa was an amazing lead and amazing leader and kept us all together. She fell in love with the island and the crew and everybody, and we all followed suit. She’s awesome.”