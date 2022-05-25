‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: When Can We Expect Season 2?

That’s a wrap on Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey and fans can now look ahead to Season 2. But when will it appear? Let’s take a look at what’s happening. Its first season introduced us to Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Lachey. Fans followed a lot of different cases revolving around her team. Additionally, you did get inside peeks into the home life of Tennant. There’s plenty of room for more storylines next season.

Speaking of next season, look for Season 2 to roll out on CBS in the fall. If you are a fan of the NCIS franchise, then you are in luck as all three shows will be coming back. For our purposes, though, we will stick to NCIS: Hawai’i. If you caught the Season 1 finale, then there were some stories that did have interesting twists.

Relationships Are Heating Up TV Screens For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

One of them involved reuniting Lucy and Kate. We see Kate singing Make You Feel My Love to Lucy as a sign that she does love her. It’s a tender moment that gets some focus from showrunner Jan Nash. “The general arc of that relationship existed from the very beginning of the season,” she said to TV Insider. “Obviously, we didn’t know what would happen, how many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera.”

Nash adds that after the show received a longer order for episodes, they extended things. One of them was the ongoing relationship moments between Lucy and Kate. Yet another relationship to watch out for is the one between Joe and Jane. Where in the world will this couple be going?

Enver Gjokaj plays Joe on NCIS: Hawai’i and it’s been cool to see him take a role and make more out of it. “What it will be going forward has yet to be determined,” Nash said of the Joe-Jane connection. “Because Enver’s a super talented guy and I believe has a job on another television show, so we will have to figure it out. But we certainly do want to figure it out because we do like the relationship very much and we just like having Enver in our show.”

With Season 2 coming up, there are bound to be more bangs and investigations going down. It’s part of what makes the life of an NCIS team member so interesting. Fans also were learning about the different personalities on Tennant’s team in Season 1. We hope that they might get more spots to let their work brighten up TV screens. Still, the focus of NCIS: Hawai’i will stay around Jane and how she deals with her work and home life. It should be a lot of fun.