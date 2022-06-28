‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Will Captain Milius Return for Season 2?

NCIS: Hawai’i is headed into a second season. And we have so many questions about what’s in store for our favorite island-bound agents, especially their commander, Jane Tennant. More specifically, we’re wondering if the single mother of two will get a second chance at love with Captain Milius.

If you recall, Milius was Tennant’s first romantic interest in the series. She met the captain early in the story, and the two felt immediate sparks. However, the chance at a relationship hit a dead end when they began arguing over a case and seemingly started despising each other.

However, they eventually found their way back to each other, made amends, and finally started a real romance. But because television can’t give us a happy ending too soon, the relationship came to a sudden end when the Pentagon offered Milius a job that he couldn’t refuse.

The story went on without Tennant’s beau as if he were gone for good. But he shocked the special agent when he returned for a secret project towards the end of the season. And, of course, the flames were still burning between the two.

So will Captain Milius remain in the story moving forward? As of now, that is a question that no one can answer. When the show left off, Milius was still working with the Pentagon. And he was planning on going back to D.C.

While Tennant is pragmatic about the possibility of a relationship with Milius, the series certainly set up the possibility that the two can make it work. And we doubt that we’ve seen the last of him just yet. Though, we won’t know anything for sure until NCIS: Hawai’i picks back up this fall.

But luckily, filming for the new season has already begun.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Jason Antoon Shares That Production for Season 2 Is Already Underway

Last week, Ernie Malik actor Jason Antoon teased episodes to come by posting an Instagram story of his flight back to the Hawaiian islands that claimed he was on his way to work after enjoying a three-month break.

In the post, the actor showed off a photo of a beachy cocktail and captioned “Guava juice to start the journey of season two.”

Shortly after, NCIS: Hawai’i creator Chris Silber confirmed Antoon’s post by tweeting some teasers of his own

Guys! We're ramping up production on season 2 as we speak. Can't wait for you to see what #NCISHawaii has in store this season!! https://t.co/D3oxgrJ9pJ — christopher silber (@csilb) June 23, 2022

“Guys! We’re ramping up production on season 2 as we speak,” he wrote alongside a series promo pic. “Can’t wait for you to see what #NCISHawaii has in store this season!!

Silber also dropped the official season 2 premiere date. The spinoff will return on Sept. 19 and follow the NCIS on Monday nights.