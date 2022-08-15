‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Will Vanessa Lachey’s Husband Nick Appear in Season 2?

NCIS: Hawai’i is currently in the midst of filming the highly-anticipated second season of the hit NCIS spinoff. The show stars Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant. She’s married to singer and occasional actor Nick Lachey. The couple lives on location in the show’s home base of Hawai’i. So fans have begged the question, will Nick Lachey ever appear on NCIS: Hawai’i?

Vanessa plays a strong female lead on the show. But so far the character’s romantic side has been rarely explored on the show. If Vanessa acted opposite her real-life husband, she’s likely to deliver a fresh but believable performance that sheds Tennant in a new light. Even if he appeared in a small role that’s not romantically connected to Vanessa’s character, it would still be fun for fans to see him pop up in a bit of meta humor.

But Vanessa revealed in an interview with Pop Culture that her husband doesn’t have a desire to be on NCIS: Hawai’i. Her husband is a singer before being an actor. He told her, “I can’t because I don’t know how to be anybody else, but myself.”

“I really took that what he meant by that was he didn’t want to act and play a character,” Lachey explained. “He just is himself. And that’s one of the most endearing qualities about him.”

The Lacheys’ Reality TV Shows

Although the Lachey’s likely won’t appear on NCIS: Hawai’i together, they do work together on the reality dating shows Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. Vanessa Lachey said these shows are more “organic to who we are.”

“We just know our relationship,” Lachey said. “And we found that people were questioning, ‘How do you guys juggle kids? How do you guys juggle work? What is it that you think is be beneficial to your marriage?’ So it’s helped us in this avenue of the dating television world.”

The couple have been married for 10 years and they have three children together. Vanessa loves showing off their lives in the tropical paradise of Hawai’i on her Instagram. Vanessa said working on the reality shows together is a fun job for her and her husband. She credits the Netflix shows for bringing them closer together and she loves the chance to star in front of the camera alongside her husband.

“Being on set, going through our lines. We have fun and we banter, and (dressed) in glam, we, just poke at each other,” Vanessa told Shop TODAY. “And it really has brought us closer. And for that, I’m super grateful because it could be awful or it can be awesome, right? If you’re working with your spouse, you’re either gonna love it or hate it — and thank goodness, we love it.”