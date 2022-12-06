‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Writer Dies at 42 After Suffering Bizarre Medical Complication

“NCIS: Hawai’i” story editor and writer Yakira Chambers has died abruptly at just 42 years old. According to reports, Chambers was reportedly with her mom just before she died outside a mall in Newport Beach, California. Suddenly, she began having trouble breathing and fell to the ground.

According to her family, her current cause of death is being ruled as acute asphyxia. She is also survived by her husband, Anthony Welch, and mother, Constance Chambers.

During her career, she was a successful writer and TV editor known for her work on “NCIS: Hawai’i.” She also acted on HBO’s “Insecure” and “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

As for her work family, the cast and crew of “NCIS: Hawai’i” will pay tribute to her in an upcoming episode set to air in January. Before she passed away, she had multiple projects in the works, including a new TV pilot.

The Chicago native’s mourning family also released an official statement. “Her sudden and untimely death has left us all grief-stricken. Yakira was a light, a symbol of hope to our community, a steward of our culture, and a representation of what pursuing your dreams looks like.”

They continued: “Yakira’s passion extended beyond her daily work in the business; she loved helping others create a way out of no way. She believed in equity, and the demarginalization of persons of color to create a level playing field for all. This passion was actualized in the form of her foundation, CureConstanceFoundation, an organization born out of the necessity for finding financial options for those in health crisis.”

Vanessa Lachey pays tribute to ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ writer

In addition, her family also created a GoFundMe page to help them pay for funeral costs. Currently, it’s raised $24,770 out of the $70,000 goal.

Vanessa Lachey, the lead star in “NCIS: Hawai’i,” has also released her own statement about Chambers. “It’s been a difficult week for our NCIS Hawai’i Ohana as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our talented writers, Yakira Chambers,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote that Chambers was involved in some of her “favorite moments” on the set. She added that Chambers wrote her role, Jane Tennant, as “a strong” woman.

Lachey concluded by writing: “I am still at a loss and have hugged my babies even tighter than usual. Yakira, I will miss you, we will miss you… Rest In Love My Beautiful Angel.”

Tori Anderson, who plays Kate Whistler in the drama, also shared a similar tribute. “Yakira radiated goodness, losing her is devastating,” she wrote via Twitter. “Sending my deepest sympathies to her loved ones and family. Please take a second to read about this remarkable woman.”