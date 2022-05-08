‘NCIS’: How Much Did Michael Weatherly Make Per Episode as Anthony DiNozzo?

Michael Weatherly’s Anthony DiNozzo has long been an NCIS fan favorite. Even years after the Bull actor left his role on the popular television drama series, he remains a core part of the popular show’s lasting legacy. So, how much did the star take home during his time with the NCIS team?

Weatherly’s DiNozzo is a core player on NCIS for much of its run, leaving the series in 2016. This, of course, means that it’s very likely that Weatherly pulled in a nice income during his time on the series. But how much did he make during his time with the NCIS team, per episode?

How Much Did Michael Weatherly Pull In While Portraying Anthony DiNozzo On NCIS?

In 2014, it was reported that Weatherly brought home as much as $250,000 per episode during his final months on NCIS. Considering Weatherly appears in a total of 24 episodes during his run on NCIS, this translates into around $6,000,000 during his time on the series. However, this isn’t where it all ends!

Weatherly has also directed a few episodes of the hit series. The first one of these appears in NCIS’s eighth season, and the second occurs in the show’s tenth season. Since the actor was still pulling in his income for starring in the series when he directed the shows, he likely pulled in a nice extra bit of cash for working behind the scenes!

Michael Weatherly’s Anthony DiNozzo Is An Important Piece Of the NCIS Legacy

During Weatherly’s 13-season run on NCIS, he quickly became a favorite within the show’s colorful cast of characters. A lovable ladies’ man, Weatherly’s DiNozzo is delightfully childish when it comes to cracking jokes or pulling pranks on his colleagues. However, his charming smile and his uncanny ability for finding clues and solving cases keep him in the team’s good graces.

Weatherly also went on to make a variety of guest appearances on many of the NCIS spin-offs. Some of these appearances include stings on NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: LA.

Weatherly Moves On To Play the Title Character In Bull

After leaving NCIS, Michael Weatherly went on to star in his own series, Bull. In this courtroom drama, Weatherly portrays the titular character Dr. Jason Bull. Based on the real-life experiences of Dr. Phil McGraw, Bull follows a Tactical Analysis Team; which is led by Weatherly’s character as they seek to help clients in courtroom battles.

In this series, Weatherly pulled in as much as between $175,000 to $300,000 per episode, reports say. This adds up to a pretty decent payday for the actor as each season of Bull averages about 20 episodes since it began in 2016. However, these are coming to an end as Bull’s sixth and final season comes to a close later this year.