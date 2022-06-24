‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.

David McCallum and Ducky Mallard are Both Well Beyond Retirement Age

There are a lot of noteworthy milestones marking “NCIS” star David McCallum’s career. However, what makes his role even more commendable is that the actor and character are well past retirement age. According to Express, Ducky’s age is never actually detailed within the series. Although, the outlet does state it’s likely David McCallum and his “NCIS” character are, roughly, about the same age.

Currently, David McCallum is 88 years old, which means that, while many actors at his age have opted for retirement, the Ducky star kicked off his role on “NCIS” already beyond the age of retiring.

The pilot episode of “NCIS,” “Yankee White,” debuted nearly two decades ago, in 2003. There, we meet the iconic Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, before we become introduced to Dr. Mallard just moments later. At that time, David McCallum was already 70 years old.

Just like his “NCIS” character then, it seems David McCallum has no plans on slowing down. While he’s opted for a recurring, rather than regular, role on the series, we can at least expect one more season 19 appearance from Ducky Mallard when the “NCIS” finale, “Bird of a Feather,” airs next Monday.

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Teases the Details of Ducky’s Return

For years, Ducky has remained a fan-favorite character within the “NCIS” universe for his gentle nature, his kind words, and his unique relationship with the dead. However, more importantly, it’s the bond he shares with current “NCIS” medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer that further contributes to the popularity of McCallum’s character.

Now, following the penultimate episode of “NCIS” season 19, which threw the spotlight on Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight, his actor, Brian Dietzen teased fans with some of the details of David McCallum’s return.

During an interview with TVLine, the “NCIS” star said, “We don’t get to have Palmer and Ducky in tons of scenes together for the episode because they’re not working together so much anymore.”

That said, he did tease, “we do get to see them together in a scene that I think is just wonderful.”

Of his “NCIS” costar, Dietzen said, “It’s just always so great to have David come back and it’s wonderful to see how great that guy is at his job. I love working with him and it’s always a treat.”