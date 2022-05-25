‘NCIS’: How Palmer and Knight’s Relationship Differs From Previous Storylines on the Show

We’ve seen some incredibly memorable romantic relationships form throughout “NCIS” history. Some include Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David in earlier seasons and Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane more recently. And that’s just the beginning. However, as we wrapped up season 19 of “NCIS,” fans were introduced to a new potential romance between medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and special agent Jessica Knight. And while this isn’t, by any means, the first coworker-turned-colleague coupling, the duo’s relationship differs starkly from previous storylines.

While speaking with TV Insider, “NCIS” executive producer Steven D. Binder detailed the difference between relationships like that of Ziva and Tony or Bishop and Torres. Of the earlier couples, he said, “a lot of the couplings have happened over time a lot more organically than this one is occurring.”

Both Ziva and Tony, and Bishop and Torres, developed their relationships over a long period of time. However, Palmer and Knight are different because things are moving much more quickly. CinemaBlend states that Jimmy and Jessica’s new relationship felt like “a shock to the system,” with the pair sharing passionate scenes twice in the “NCIS” lab. So why have writers pushed these characters in this direction?

“This time, we just want to go a different route,” Binder said, “and this route can go anywhere. By getting together sooner, they can break up sooner, and then we can be in that space, or they can be together.”

Either way, Palmer and Knight’s new relationship sends the romantic aspect of “NCIS” in a whole other direction.

Binder concluded, “We just didn’t want to slow-walk the part that we’ve slow-walked before because that enables us to get to places that we haven’t done before.”

‘NCIS’ Season Finale Concludes with Major Cliffhanger

Palmer and Knight’s relationship isn’t the only cliffhanger “NCIS” fans were left with following the season 19 finale. Further, given the team’s current investigation, it’s likely that season 20 won’t begin with an exploration of “NCIS’s” newest couple. Instead, another, bigger cliffhanger has us wondering about the fate of the show’s new leader, Special Agent Alden Parker.

For weeks now, we’ve known the “NCIS” leader Special Agent Alden Parker would become framed for murder. However, following the Monday night finale, it seems Parker is in more trouble than we thought.

The episode began with the abduction of Parker’s ex-wife Vivian Kolchak. And as the team works to recover the DOD paranormal investigator, we learn the truth about Vivian’s involvement with the murder plot.

“NCIS” has dealt us some harsh cliffhangers before, but the latest one leaves us wondering just what could happen to Parker. The finale’s last moments witness Kolchak sending a message stating she’s got Parker in hand, hinting the special agent is, unknowingly, in even more danger.

Hopefully, we’ll get more than a few answers when “NCIS” season 20 premieres this fall.