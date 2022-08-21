‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?

The origins of the NCIS minor character’s name are actually pretty special. Before Victoria was born, NCIS fans might recall Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard’s senile mother, Victoria Mallard. Fans met Ducky’s witty mother early on in the series, played by actress Nina Foch. The late Special Agent Kate Todd even provided the character with security detail during a season one episode. Eventually, Express reports Palmer’s daughter would earn her name from the beloved medical examiner’s mom.

Victoria Mallard would later share handfuls of humorous scenes with many of NCIS‘s most popular characters, including Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo and former forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Sadly though, we learned during season seven that Ducky’s mother passed away after battling Alzheimer’s.

Despite that Ducky’s mom often got into mischief, providing comic relief in each episode she featured, she was nevertheless a special person in the medical examiner’s life. So when Breena and Jimmy shared that they named their daughter after the beloved character’s mother, it had many fans in tears. It was especially significant as, at this point, Jimmy had developed a father-son like relationship with Dr. Mallard.

Brian Dietzen Reunites with David McCallum Behind the Scenes of ‘NCIS’

Speaking of Jimmy Palmer and Dr. Mallard, a new post from the former’s actor reveals that David McCallum’s character will return yet again during NCIS‘s 20th season. So, while David McCallum definitely has a less regular role on the beloved CBS series, he’s kept his promise to make occasional appearances since his character accepted the position of NCIS historian. Check out the fun photo here.

The Jimmy Palmer actor captioned the selfie, “It’s always a good thing when the doctors are in!” and fans affirmed as much in the comments.

“Doctor Palmer and Senior Doctor Mallrd,” one fan commented. “[B]est team.”

Another NCIS fan said, “I can’t stop smiling, you two are so great.”

One other fan gushed, “Love u guys so much, happy to see Dr [Mallard] again.”

So far, NCIS showrunners haven’t teased anything about upcoming episodes besides the season 20 premiere. And while we’re dying to know how Dr. Mallard fits into upcoming episodes, we’re also extremely excited because NCIS‘s season 20 premiere opens with a special crossover event with its newest spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i. Be sure to tune in to CBS when the all new season of both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i premiere on Monday, September 19th starting at 9 p.m.