‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Lands New Role Acting Alongside Frank Grillo

Katrina Law has found major success on “NCIS” as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She’s also previously featured in three separate Hallmark holiday movies, not to mention a host of other popular shows and films. However, now, the cast of “NCIS” is wrapping season 19, with Katrina Law finding a new role alongside Frank Grillo. This time though, “NCIS” fans will see the character in an all-new role as she stars in the upcoming horror-thriller, “Year 2.”

According to Deadline, Law is taking to the screen as Dr. Amy Chen, a brilliant geneticist. “Year 2” takes Katrina Law far from the world of “NCIS.” Instead, her character pairs up with Frank Grillo’s character on a dangerous journey.

“Year 2” serves as the sequel to the film written by Matthew Kennedy called “Inheritance.”

In it, the outlet reports a supermoon event affects a latent gene carried by certain humans. The strange event turned any humans exposed to the moonlight into a werewolf for just one night. As a result, millions die within the film, and “Year 2” sees the same supermoon return. Law’s character, alongside Grillo’s, has to work to save everyone as they race the clock.

Overall, the plot of the upcoming film takes a turn from previous werewolf-centric shows and movies. And with a popular “NCIS” star holding the lead, Katrina Law is sure to bring the new movie to success.

“Year 2” features Myles Nestel and Craig Chapman as producers.

‘NCIS’ Team Has to Rescue Agent Parker in Season 19 Finale

It seems that it’s not just the world Katrina Law has to save ahead of her upcoming film. Back in the world of “NCIS,” showrunners have revealed the final episode of season 19 will see the team’s special agent in charge, Alden Parker, become framed for murder. And now, Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight, not to mention Torres and McGee, must come to his rescue to prove his innocence.

As per the finale synopsis, “When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.”

It’ll definitely prove to be an interesting finale, and given the “NCIS” writing team’s penchant for cliffhangers, we’re not exactly expecting our special agents to solve the case before the finale concludes. That said, we can expect a hyper focus on Gary Cole’s character, a unique choice as he, alongside Katrina Law, only joined the cast earlier this season. Overall, the plot contrasts starkly from that of the season 18 finale.

We might just expect more than a little action surrounding Special Agent Jessica Knight, as Katrina Law previously revealed she required a stunt double for the “NCIS” season finale.

“Apparently,” she shared with TVLine, “I have a stunt double which always bodes well for good, fun action.”