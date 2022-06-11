‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Stuns in Photo Shoot for Charity

Actress Katrina Law of NCIS is sharing a photo or two that she took in support of a nonprofit animal rescue close to her heart. Law can be seen in these photos with a couple of sweet-looking cats in her arms. The nonprofit is named Kitt Crusaders and, according to its Instagram account, is located in Los Angeles. Many of its photos are showing kittens and cats that are available for adoption. Also, there are announcements as to when adoption events will be held.

Katrina Law Of ‘NCIS’ Admits That She Has Some Guilty Pleasures In TV Shows, Movies

A number of her NCIS fans definitely offered their words of support and emojis upon seeing Law’s photos. She plays Agent Jessica Knight on the CBS drama alongside others like Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, David McCallum, Diona Reasonover, and David McCallum. Like most folks, Law admits that she has some guilty pleasures when it comes to movies and TV shows.

She revealed her selections in an interview with Pop-Culturalist. Law says that she loves Riverdale on TV. “My friend Madelaine Petsch is on it, and I love her to death,” Law said. “Even if she wasn’t on it, I would absolutely love ‘Riverdale’. But I do think she’s one of the best parts of the show.”

Ahead Of Appearing On Show, Actress Said Character Would Struggle To Fit In

Any other TV shows? Oh yes. They include Downton Abbey, The Dark Crystal, The Boys, and Carnival Row. Toss in some Michael Scott time for The Office as well. For her movie faves, they do include romantic comedies. Some movies on her list include Love Actually, Knight and Day, This Means War, and The Holiday.

When Law joined the show as Knight, she revealed ahead of time that her character would struggle to fit in with the NCIS team. In an interview on the CBS show The Talk, she said, “You’re going to see Jessica Knight come in and she’s going to struggle a little bit trying to figure out how to step in with the team because she is an experienced agent and she has had her own history outside of the team.”

Law also would admit that Knight will be butting heads with others on the show. Why? Knight, her character, wants to contribute as part of the team. That means she’s going to be working hard to find her spot as the team works on cases. But these days, Knight is fitting in quite nicely among the show’s other characters.