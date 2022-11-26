‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Reveals Tragic Deaths of Two Family Members

Lauren Holly, who was on NCIS as Jenny Shepard, has taken to the Internet and shared the news of the deaths of her father and brother. Holly talked about her losses of Grant, her father, and Nick, her brother, over on Instagram. She wrote, “I’ve lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks. I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them. Grant. Nick. Dad. Little Brother. Soar. Hold A. Et all.”

Holly also shared a number of photographs showing her late family members. As a matter of fact, Holly’s post has received an outpouring of love and attention. There have been more than 3,800 “likes” on her post from fans sharing their thoughts and condolences with her, Hello! Magazine reports. One fan wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Lauren. My thoughts are with you and your family.” Another fan said, “I’m so sorry for your loss; sending you hugs.” And this one wrote, “What a huge loss, so very sorry.”

Lauren Holly Of ‘NCIS’ Not Upset Over Her Character Getting Written Off Show

Apparently, Grant and Nick also were a part of the world of show business. Grant reportedly was a screenwriter and professor. Nick happened to be a writer for several TV shows. There is no word around the cause of death for both men. But it looks like Holly’s father died first, followed by her brother. A statement on December 10 from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where Grant worked, said that he was survived by his partner Susie, as well as children Lauren and Nick. This is not the first tragedy to hit the family. Back in 1992, Lauren Holly lost her other brother, Alexander, 14, in a fire. “He was a boy filled with dreams, hopes, and plans,” she said previously.

Holly left the very popular CBS show in its fifth season. Why did she depart from the show? “To be honest, now that the work bug had bitten me again, I got bored with my part of the ‘Director,'” Holly wrote on her website. “Then the decision was made to kill me, and boy did they. About five different ways!” Sometimes, you will read of actors or actresses who get upset over their characters getting killed off or simply written out of shows. In this case, it appears that Holly was all good with her departure. “I wish them all success,” Holly said. “A lot of people depend on it for their families. For that, I hope it continues forever. It probably will. I think of them all often.”