‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement

We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!

Prather put up photos of the proposal online. When the photoshoot took place, Half n’ Half, Mark Harmon’s horse, played a big part in it. Prather wrote, “A few more because the horses were the real stars of this show. The last photo is like ‘girl, let us check out that ring!’ Try and convince me otherwise. Also we found out the next morning that the horse ‘officiating’ the proposal was Sean’s dad’s horse for years and years called Half n’ Half and it made it all the more special.”

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Lets His Horse Have A Role In Big Event

Prather also posted a photo of the engagement ring and a proposal. That read, Hello Magazine reports, “A million times YES. I can’t wait for a lifetime of adventures with my best friend. I freaking love you Harmon.” Sean Harmon also posted a photo from the moment. He wrote, “Ahhh here it goes! To my very literal ride-or-die, badass, babe sandwich of a partner. Our adventures have taken us from the frosty fjords of Iceland to shipwrecks in the Indian Ocean. There is nothing in this world we can’t do together and nothing in this world I would want to do without you. I promise we have barely begun, and to the ends of the earth and beyond we will go. Welcome to the family my love. There is nowhere else you belong more.”

Harmon and Prather will be getting married pretty soon. A recent post from Prather said they would be exchanging vows in November. She posted a photo of them sharing a kiss in the Maldives. Prather wrote, “Congrats @seanharmon99, only one week til the best day of your life.”

For those longtime NCIS fans, they know that Harmon is not on the air at this time. We say at this time because he could come on back and play Leroy Jethro Gibbs if he wanted to do so. But the actor does stay involved in the show as an executive producer. Still, it would be good to see him make an appearance. The cast continues to hold down the show pretty well. Look for a possible Gibbs appearance down the road if Harmon wants to do it.