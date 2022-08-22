Is ‘NCIS’s’ Mark Harmon Teasing A Gibbs Return?

With the 20th season premiere of NCIS just weeks away, fans are now wondering if former star Mark Harmon is teasing the possibility of his character, Gibbs, returning to the show.

Screenrant reports that while Harmon’s NCIS character officially made his exit last season, the “door” for him to return remains open. However, the possibility has never been confirmed. Despite this, Harmon hinted about returning to the show during a special featurette on the show’s Season 19 boxset.

In the NCIS Season 19 featurette Harmon explained that Gibbs is not actually retired. “I’m not retired… The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.” Harmon is also still active on the show as one of the executive producers.

Meanwhile, NCIS star Sean Murray addressed the idea of Gibbs returning to the show. While discussing Gibbs with Parade earlier this spring, Murray shared, “He does pop in. I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything. I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s a possibility of that happening.”

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Talks About Michael Weatherly Possibly Returning & Welcome Gary Cole to the Series

Meanwhile, Sean Murray also spoke about Michael Weatherly making a possible return to NCIS. Weatherly notably left the series in 2016 and went on to star in Bull. However, Bull recently ended after six seasons. “I talk to Michael all the time,” Murray said about his former NCIS co-star. “So we joke about that possibility sometimes.”

Murray went on to discuss Gary Cole’s new role on NCIS. “I think Gary is kicking all kinds of a—,” Murray said, noting he’s loving Cole’s role. “I remember when [showrunner Steve D.] Binder told me a year and a half ago that Gary was going to be coming on board, I was very excited.”

The NCIS star said he actually did a film with Cole during the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie days. “We did one called For My Daughter’s Honor and Gary starred in it. He was a high school teacher who was having an affair with one of the students, and I had a smaller part in the movie.”

Murray then discussed the transition from Gibbs to Parker and why his character, McGee, did not want the team leader role. “I went a little behind the scenes with that scene and was pretty specific as far as dialog and things that we were playing. I wanted to be clear about where the characters were coming from. It just seemed natural. Nothing this year, with all the changes happening, nothing seemed forced or heavy-handed.”