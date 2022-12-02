‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Drops Major Hint About DiNozzo’s Return

Is Tony DiNozzo coming back to the Naval Yard? It sure seems like Michael Weatherly, the one-time NCIS star, confirmed a return.

Weatherly tossed out the idea of a DiNozzo comeback in a tweet about sushi. It sounds so very Tony-like, although DiNozzo also would quote a movie line.

Here’s the tweet that got NCIS fans excited about one of their all-time favorite characters. After Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, Tony probably was No. 2 on the list of favorites.

Weatherly shared a photo of himself and wrote:

“So at sushi lunch the server asked “what’s next, Michael?” I said a podcast and maybe an indie movie, another round of DiNozzo at some point. She stared at me and said, ‘no-sorry-what’s your next sushi dish?’ Humbled, I of course asked for jalapeño hamachi. And the check.”

There has been all sorts of chatter in the past few months about a possible Weatherly NCIS comeback. He left the show in 2016. CBS made him the center of another series, Bull. Weatherly portrayed Jason Bull, a jury consultant loosely based on Dr. Phil McGraw. But CBS ended Bull this spring, leaving Weatherly with a lot of spare time. He’d been on CBS prime-time for 19 straight years. He had 306 episodes with NCIS and 125 for Bull.

Weatherly was on among the original cast for NCIS when it premiered in 2003. As DiNozzo, Weatherly played a flirty, sometimes inappropriate agent. But he also was the right-hand man of Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Gibbs lured him away from Baltimore PD. And if DiNozzo got a little out of hand, which was at least once an episode, Gibbs would give him a light pop on the head. It became a running joke on NCIS.

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) mentored DiNozzo on NCIS. He also liked to swat Tony on the head if he went a little crazy. (Monty Brinson?CBS)

The show gave a sad goodbye to Tony in an episode called “Family First.” That’s when Tony found out that he was the father of Tali, Ziva’s baby. News reached NCIS that Ziva had died in a blast at her father’s farmhouse in Israel. Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva, left the show three years before. Gibbs encouraged Tony to raise his daughter, to place family first. After all, Gibbs knew what it was like to lose a wife and daughter.

NCIS brought back Ziva from the dead in 2019, explaining that she’d faked her death to investigate who was trying to kill her. After Ziva’s second stint on the show, she flew back to Paris where she could raise her daughter with Tony.

Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) were partners on the show. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

But Weatherly hasn’t been on the show in six years. The cast has suffered several turnovers. Only McGee (Sean Murray) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are still around on a full-time basis from the show’s first season. Ducky (David McCallum) makes the occasional appearance. He’s 89.

NCIS diehards really wanted the DiNozzo news to be true. One fan wrote: “Please, I’ll take another round of DiNozzo any time, the more the better. Or better yet a round of DiNozzo, Ziva, Tali and their happy reunion. With uncle McGeek and uncle Gibbs.”

Another used some Tony-specific language with a dash of Gibbs.

“Surprised the waitress didn’t slap him on the head,” an NCIS fan replied to Weatherly. “What a probie mistake.”