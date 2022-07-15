‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly’s Post About ‘Reminiscing’ Has Fans Going Completely Bonkers

The former Anthony DiNozzo, Michael Weatherly, recently celebrated his 54th birthday in true NCIS style. He posted a heartwarming video on his Twitter calling back to a location very significant to fans of his TV show Bull.

The video gives a brief look at Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Matt Delapina behind the scenes of the show. Plus, guest star Joe Tippett makes an appearance as his character Merle Deavers. His followers were happy to see him spending time with his Bull co-stars.

Weatherly posted the caption, “We are reminiscing this birthday week: #thursdaythrowback ⁦@BullCBS,” alongside the video.

In the video, Weatherly noted the cast was filming in Callisto, Texas. A setting featured in one of the first episodes of the entire series. During the first season, Michael’s Jason Bull returns to Callisto, Texas, the only place the star lawyer never won a case. His team worked tirelessly to organize a defense for a young woman fighting a drug lawsuit. Meanwhile, Bull prepared to face off against an old rival in the memorable episode.

His followers made sure to follow up the post with plenty of well wishes and birthday messages. Weatherly celebrated his birthday on July 8th.

“I wish you a very Happy Birthday in advance!” wrote one user. “I hope you enjoy your day, your week and celebrate. Blessings and a Big Kiss from Colombia,” wrote another. One user wished him good tidings with, “Happy Birthday Michael, enjoy your day with a glass of wine, good food, friends and your family.”

Does Weatherly Plan on Returning to NCIS?

The revolving door of characters in NCIS has produced some memorable personalities over the years. But one of the most memorable is unquestionably Weatherly’s Special Agent DiNozza. He ended his time on the show back in 2016, but ever since fans have begged to see a return,

After the NCIS season 19 finale aired, showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed some details to UInterview about the possibility of Weatherly’s return. While he stated he would “absolutely love to do something like that,” but there are a few complications in the process.

In speaking about the NCIS actor’s potential return, Binder said that the last time he spoke to Weatherly, “[he was] going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through Covid.”

The NCIS showrunner further said that any Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo’s return would depend on Michael Weatherly’s desire to come back. Weatherly still seems very fond of his former role. He frequently shares NCIS throwbacks and references on his social media pages. Time will tell if Weatherly decides to make his return to NCIS, but fans will undoubtedly welcome him back with open arms.