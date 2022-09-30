‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Blasts Hollywood for Being ‘Destructive’ to Families

Actor Lucas Black had a starring role in one of the most popular franchises on TV. He starred as agent Christopher LaSalle in six seasons of NCIS: New Orleans. But in 2019 he threw in the towel and left the character behind him.

Black might be best known as an actor, but he’s also a dedicated family man. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he revealed that working on a show such as NCIS can be a huge task, and it began to take a toll on him and his family. Black said he knew how the business operated going into his role on the show. He knew it “wasn’t gonna last forever.”

“Being in the entertainment business since I was an early child, I was able to recognize how destructive it can be to families,” Black said. “Most of the time that’s because you’re away from home for a long time and the working hours are very long… For three years, it was normal to work 70 hours a week.”

“I would go to work, the kids would still be in bed. I would come home and they would already be in bed for the night going to sleep again,” Black continued. “That doesn’t bode too well with your relationship with your children… so for us, we knew that couldn’t last forever.”

Lucas Black Still Remembers His Time on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Fondly

But Black does not regret his time on NCIS: New Orleans. Despite sacrificing a lot of family time, he said the show was good to him and that it was a “good run.” But he acknowledged that at some point, enough is enough when it comes to losing family time. When he finally took the step of leaving the show, he said his castmates grew to respect the decision.

“I think at first they might have been surprised,” he said. “Because of the way information gets passed along, it can seem kind of sudden. But it wasn’t sudden for me. It’s something that I had been thinking about for a long time. But most of the cast respected it, and they understood the reasons why because they know the grind of network television.”

Black nowadays mostly stays out of the spotlight. He spends most of his time with his family and takes the occasional film role as well. But he still looks back fondly on his time on the show and working with big names like Mark Harmon.

“It was fun working with Mark,” said Black. “I remember the first two episodes that I worked on… [we] were talking about the schedule and how it was gonna be a grind. Mark said, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna learn how to take naps.’ That was so true… I would take a nap during lunch break to stay fresh for the evening work.”