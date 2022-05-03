‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hangs American Flag in Patriotic Video: ‘Best Country on Earth’

Lucas Black of NCIS: New Orleans is keeping himself busy these days but not too busy to pay tribute to the United States of America. Black, who played Special Agent Christopher LaSalle in the drama, shares a video on his Instagram account. He’s unfurling an American flag while offering up a message of hope and support for the country.

“[The] United States of America is the best country on Earth!” Black writes. “Never forget it and do not listen to the naysayers. People are literally dying to get in America because they want to live here instead of the country they were born in. Our Constitution is the greatest governmental document ever written. We will always have to protect our Constitution from those who want to manipulate its meaning. We will fly the American flag proud in this household and never forget our country’s heritage. All the Patriots who read this comment in caps USA. Oh yea, don’t comment on the broken ladder. #bringmasculinityback #USA #America #Americanflag #UnitedStatesOfAmerica #heritage #Patriots”.

Why Lucas Black Left ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

One might wonder why an actor would choose to leave a successful TV series as Black did. The NCIS: New Orleans alum says, “All throughout my career, there was a concern. Because I would observe how the entertainment industry would destroy families and destroy families. The way it’s run, you’re traveling. It’s a very fast pace. Lots of long hours, especially television.

“It was time,” Black continues. “It was time for me to leave. I felt like my job there was finished. You can’t keep going at that pace, and I think, have a healthy marriage. It’s not sustainable. It’s inevitable that something bad’s gonna happen if you stay working at that pace.”

The actor shares both life moments and personal observations on his social media accounts. Back in December 2021, Black shared his way of finding inner peace. “The only way to have inner peace is to invite Jesus into your heart,” he writes. “No matter how much chaos is going on around us, we can have peace when we know and trust Jesus.”

Another aspect of Lucas Black as a father is that he likes to teach his sons about the value of hard work. “The boys help their daddy on Saturday around the house,” Black writes in another social media post. “We replaced some tile and organized our house by getting rid of some things. It might take longer when your kids are working with you, but the lessons are valuable. I’m thankful that my kids have made the connection that you earn money by working. It is not given.”