‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Posts Touching Video of Daughter Singing National Anthem on July 4

Another Fourth of July is behind us, but the memories of the celebrations will always be with us. Lucas Black, best known for starring in NCIS: New Orleans for six seasons, had a proud father moment during the holiday weekend he’ll surely always remember.

Black posted his memories from this year’s Independence Day weekend to his Instagram for everyone to enjoy. Including a brief video of his daughter singing the national anthem before their fireworks display.

“Today was a great day of celebration. My daughter, Sophie Jo, gave it her all singing the Nation Anthem before we blasted fireworks. We are a blessed nation under God…And He is still in control and we are under His authority. God’s grace is abundantly covering us. It may not feel like, it may not look like it ,but He is doing a mighty work in our land,” Black wrote in his heartfelt post.

Black also took a moment to reflect on what being an American means to him. During a time when the country is experiencing extraordinary troubles, Black believes we still need to remember our American values.

“My family and I will never take for granted this great country we live in,” Black wrote. “It is the land of opportunity…And our flag is the most recognizable symbol of freedom around the globe. America is the greatest country on the planet. #independenceday #fourthofjuly #nationalanthem #fireworks #America #USA #life #liberty #pursuitofhappiness #freedom #declarationofindependence #1776”

Why Don’t We See Lucas Black On Screen These Days?

Black broke out to audiences after his starring role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But he became widely known after his starring turn in NCIS: New Orleans. He portrayed Senior Field Agent Christopher LaSalle for five complete seasons before departing during season six.

The sudden departure surprised many fans. As previously reported by Outsider, Black took a chance to address leaving the show during an episode of the Legacy Starts Today podcast. The main factor behind his departure was the schedule that comes with a TV series and the desire to spend more time with his family.

“All throughout my career, there was a concern,” Black said. “Because I would observe how the entertainment industry would destroy families and destroy families. The way it’s run, you’re traveling. It’s a very fast pace. Lots of long hours, especially television.”

Based on Black’s Instagram feed, it’s clear he highly values his time with family. He does occasionally reprise his role as Sean Boswell in the Fast & Furious franchise, but otherwise, he spends most of his time out of the spotlight. NCIS: New Orleans concluded last year after its seventh season. Just one season after Black’s departure from the series.