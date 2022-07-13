‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Is ‘Raising Warriors’ in Intense ‘Obstacle Course’ Setup for His Kids: VIDEO

On Wednesday (July 13th), “NCIS: New Orleans” alum Lucas Black shared some snapshots of him with his kids while surrounded by an intense obstacle course.

While sharing details about the course, the “NCIS: New Orleans” star jokingly revealed that he is his kids’ physical education teacher since he and his wife homeschool. “I setup an obstacle course that includes chopping wood with an axe, cutting brush with a machete, shooting a crossbow 25 yards away from target and we ended it with military crawls in the mud. All of our exercises were 5×5.”

Black went on to write that he is proud of his boys’ perseverance. “They overcame adversity and became mentally and physically stronger. Sweating and getting in the dirt build toughness and it squashes the tendency to whine and shrink back. We are raising warriors in Christ.”

Last summer, the “NCIS: New Orleans” castmate sparked some controversy when he asked his social media followers if they were ready to homeschool their kids. Although he didn’t exactly reveal why he asked the question, Black was a critic of schools requiring students to wear masks during in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black also took aim at Critical Race Theory and sex education in schools. “My wife and I will be the only ones to teach our kids about the spiritual act of sex,” the actor stated. “Not TV, not movies, not music, no part of culture today. Definitely not in schools.”

Black wrote in October 2020 that his family’s “homeschool curriculum” teaches children about American history. “Our children are learning about our American Heroes that founded our country,” he tweeted. “They’re learning to respect [and] be grateful to live in America. This is how we combat radical ideas against America.”

Lucas Black’s Wife Says the ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Isn’t a ‘Stereotypical Celebrity’

During a Q&A session with The Marriage Adventure in November 2020, Lucas Black’s wife, Maggie spoke about how the “NCIS: New Orleans” alum stands out from other celebrities.

“Lucas is not what people would consider a stereotypical celebrity. He’s confidence, but he’s not someone you think of as a diva that you have to pet and boost their ego all the time,” Maggie explained. “He’s very confident in who he is, so he doesn’t need me to bring that to him.”

Maggie also says that Black’s personality have been really good to her in a couple of ways. “Because people think it’s cool to be a celebrity, they go out of their way to be nice to me. That might be phony. But it takes a lot of pressure off that a lot of women feel in trying to impress other people with what they have or what their husbands do or what they make.”