‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance.

Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a team led by physicist Ben Song (Ray Lee) is trying to restart the project. But when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past without telling anyone, everything changes. The team must now solve the mystery of why he did it. In the reboot pilot, there is a brief shot of Scott Bakula’s character, but the veteran actor isn’t returning. The NCIS: New Orleans star posted on his Instagram to elaborate on his thoughts on the new show.

Scott Bakula posted a classic image from the original version of the series. It shows Bakula dressed as a boxer, standing next to his costar Dean Stockwell. “To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on,” he began his message. “First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades! Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me,” he went on.

Scott Bakula is hopeful fans will identify with the new show

“I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.” However, Scott Bakula does point out his we allowed to read the first episode’s script. “In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, “How could you do QL without Sam?”(or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out.” Though Bakula admits to reading the script, he doesn’t detail on why he passed on appearing. However, he does have thoughts on the reboot.

“As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project,” he wrote.”[It’s] a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series.” That said, Scott Bakula gives the new show his blessing. “The idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.” The veteran actor finishes with hoping the new show sticks the landing. “I wish them good luck and happy leaping!”