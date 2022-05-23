‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Wins Celebrity Golf Tournament

When “NCIS: New Orleans” alum Lucas Black isn’t starring in hit TV shows and films, he’s apparently killing it on the golf course.

“NCIS: New Orleans” star Lucas Black played in the 2022 Celebrity Golf Association Celebrity Championship this weekend. The event took place at the Singing Hills Golf Resort in San Diego, California. And after two days of play, Black walked away with a score of -1 and the first-place trophy in hand.

Black took the time to thank everyone who supported him this weekend in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the first photo, we see him standing with a fellow golfer and the trophy. The next two slides feature videos of his impressive swing and drive. And the last photo features Black’s nephew, Joseph Crumpton. He’s a Marine who came to visit Black from his encampment.

“I said a lot of prayers to my Lord and Savior Jesus for help on the course today,” wrote “NCIS: New Orleans” star Lucas Black in his caption. “Thankful to pull off a W. [Chris Johnson] kept me focused on the game plan. [Srixon Golf] zx7 irons and zstar diamond ball were the key weapons in this tournament. Thank you, Srixon, for the great equipment.”

Black also gave a shoutout to the event organizers. “@celebgolfassociation put on a great tournament for the players and fans. Big thanks to all the volunteers who made it easy for us players. [Jackson Koert] thanks for getting me tuned up! It was also special that my nephew [Joseph Crumpton], who is a Marine, came out from Camp Pendleton to watch. The tournament honored our military servicemen today.”

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Honors America While Hanging Flag

“NCIS: New Orleans” alum Lucas Black is proud to be an American, and he’s not afraid to let everyone know it. The actor took the time to hang an American flag in a new Instagram video earlier, where he also declared the U.S. as “the greatest country on earth.”

In his caption, Black wrote, “United States of America is the best country on Earth! Never forget it and do not listen to the naysayers. People are literally dying to get in America because they want to live here instead of the country they were born in.”

He added, “Our Constitution is the greatest governmental document ever written. We will always have to protect our Constitution from those who want to manipulate its meaning. We will fly the American flag proudly in this household and never forget our country’s heritage.”

Black also joked that people shouldn’t comment on the broken ladder. Clearly, it still works well enough for him. Check out the rest of Black’s speech about America in the video below.