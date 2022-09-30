‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind

NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.

“I think going into the series I realized that the way it operates, it wasn’t gonna last forever for me,” Black told Fox News. Black has been in showbiz since he was a child. He noticed early on how working in entertainment could damage families. “I was able to recognize how destructive it can be to families,” he said. “You’re away from home for a long time and the working hours are very long. For three years, it was normal to work 70 hours a week.”

“I would go to work, the kids would still be in bed. I would come home and they would already be in bed for the night going to sleep again. That doesn’t bode too well with your relationship with your children… so for us, we knew that couldn’t last forever.”

However, Lucas Black did enjoy the work itself. “The show was good to us,” Black admitted.”We had a good time. It was a good run, and we sacrificed a lot of family time. But at some point, enough was enough. It was time for us to… take back a lot of that time and spend that quality time with each other that was sacrificed for six years.”

Lucas Black does have fond memories of his NCIS days, though

Black said that his fellow cast members understood his decision to leave the hit CBS show. “I think at first they might have been surprised,” he explained. “Because of the way information gets passed along, it can seem kind of sudden. But it wasn’t sudden for me. It’s something that I had been thinking about for a long time. But most of the cast respected it, and they understood the reasons why because they know the grind of network television.”

Despite his recent departure, Black is still grateful to co-stars Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly. “It was fun working with Mark,” Black said. “I remember the first two episodes that I worked on… [we] were talking about the schedule and how it was gonna be a grind. Mark said, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna learn how to take naps.’ That was so true… I would take a nap during lunch break to stay fresh for the evening work.”

These days, Black is not only spending more time with his family but he’s also kept busy by acting. He has a leading role in Pure Flix’s “Legacy Peak.” In the movie, his character goes on an journey to win over the hearts of his love interest’s children. According to Black, it was his wife who convinced him to take part in the film. “She read it, and she comes to me with tears in her eyes and says, ‘I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to be a part of this project.’ Legacy Peak is now available to stream on Pure Flix.