‘NCIS: New Orleans’: Vanessa Ferlito Set to Star in Netflix Drama

Vanessa Ferlito, who is best known for her role as Tammy Gregorio on the CBS crime drama series “NCIS: New Orleans,” is reportedly set to star in the highly anticipated Netflix drama “Griselda.”

According to IMDb, “Griselda” is a biopic that follows the life of drug queen-in Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. The “NCIS: New Orleans” alum was announced on the limited series’ cast earlier this year. She will be playing a character named Isabel. However, no additional details about her character have been revealed at this time.

Newsweek reports that Blanco was born in 1943 and was notorious and feared for decades. She hit the international post light after the release of the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.”

“Griselda” will consist of six episodes, with each episode having a running time of 50 minutes. Starring with the former “NCIS: New Orleans” star are Sofia Vergara (who is playing Griselda), Jose Velazquez, Martin Fajardo, Orlando Pineda, and Tony Graham. Vergara is notably producing the series with Luis Balaguer for Latin World Entertainment. Netflix has not announced the release date for the limited series.

Vanessa Ferlito Talks About Getting Her ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Role After ‘Graceland’ Came to An End

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Vanessa Ferlito spoke about getting her role on “NCIS: New Orleans” after her other crime-fighting series “Graceland” came to an end.

“When Graceland ended, I was like ‘You know what? I’m ready to do this all the time,” the “NCIS: New Orleans” star explained at the time. “I wanted to be on a show where I’m working all year long. I have a son who is 9 years old. It’s important to work and have somewhere to go every day. I was ready for this, and you have to be because it’s a lot of work. I asked the universe to send this to me and I got it.”

While speaking about her “NCIS” character, Tammy, Ferlito said, “Tammy has skeletons in her closet as well. Tammy comes into this group of people that’s very tight-knit – they have a unique way of running things – and she’s a whirlwind. They don’t know what to expect from her or what she really wants.”

Meanwhile, Ferlito says Scott Bakula’s character Pride seemed more welcoming to Tammy than the others. “It’s almost like [Pride] wants her there. He wants her around. He’s not fighting to get rid of her. They grow to respect each other and they actually work really well together. After spending some time with them, she starts to see how unique their process is, and that there’s nothing shady about it at all.”

Ferlito noted that the team’s perception of the character began to shift when harpist started to come out. “Her skeletons involve New Orleans, so she’s fiercely trying to protect that because she feels like if they find out, then maybe they will think different of her or question her authority.”