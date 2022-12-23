‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Pays Tribute to Her Late Mom in Heartfelt Post

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is tenderly remembering her mother on what would have been her birthday. As you can tell, she went out on Instagram to share some beautiful photos of her and her mom together. In the first photo, we see Perrette with her mother as a baby. Then, we see both of them together with Perrette showing up as a young child. But we get some older photos as Perrette showed herself as a blonde-haired young girl.

Along with the photos, Perrette wrote a beautiful caption. She wrote, “Today would have been my mom’s birthday. Lost her 20 years ago. I wish I could have known her now that I’m older and not such a knucklehead. Got a lot to say to her, and to apologize for when I meet up with her in Heaven! And I was a really good kid! But still, I can always find something to apologize for.

“I’m blessed that mom and dad visit me often in my dream,” Perrette wrote. “Last night we had SO MUCH FUN in a speed boat. Love you mom. #HappyBirthday #Mom.” After her caption, some of her followers shard their own words of support and condolence, Express reports. Alicia Kozak, a motivational speaker, replied, “She is so radiant, just like you. Happy Heavenly birthday to your momma.”

A Perrette fan with the account name @princessaly0722 wrote, “You look like mom, hb to your momma” along with some heart emojis. Then fan @johnlusher added his own heart emojis before he wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday to mom. You look so much like her!” Follower @yamikreator said, “She is just like you, so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, one thing that people probably did not know about Perrette of NCIS is that she suffered a stroke. It was something that she opened up about a year after it happened. Back in September, she talked about it in a video post online. “Hey guys, Oh My God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the accompanying video. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” Raising her eyebrows for emphasis, she said, “I’m still here.”

She would go on to share more about her life. For instance, Perrette said that she almost died from a hair dye allergy. She said that she has food allergies. Additionally, Perrette said that she’s a domestic violence and rape survivor. Perrette adds that she was assaulted by a “crazy” homeless person and she almost died. But she adds that she feels grateful to be alive.