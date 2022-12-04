‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed a Complaint From LL Cool J on ‘Los Angeles’

In the fandom of NCIS, they know that Abby, played by Pauley Perrette, had a big role and still does in the show’s history. Yet the O.G. show had another franchise partner arrive in 2009 with NCIS: Los Angeles starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. But Perrette had a complaint about memorizing so much within a show’s script. As it turns out, LL Cool J also had a similar complaint. She opened up about this matter when appearing on Criminal Minds star Kirsten Vangsness’ podcast Kirsten’s Agenda. It was back in October 2020.

Vangsness asked Perrette, “Did you know you were gonna retire? Did you decide after Broke? You did keep saying you came out of retirement to do it.” Perrette said, “I had absolutely retired and that was a stranger period because I had been doing the same job for 15 years, 16 seasons, I started on JAG playing Abby – a forgotten fact!”

Pauley Perrette Of ‘NCIS’ Admits To Being A Lover Of Books

Perrette then, on the podcast, talked about how not acting anymore gave her more time to read. Perrette loves to read, Express reports. But being on NCIS for so long robbed her of that joy. Why? Because she had to memorize so much text. “Also, my book-reading thing…,” she said. “It’s interesting, I had a conversation with LL Cool J when he first started NCIS LA because he was used to a completely different schedule and doing a different thing.

“It was literally I think maybe the first or second episode and I went to visit them down on set. He said to me because I’m such an avid book reader, I love books, but when I’m on a show all the time, especially for over a decade, I got this thing with me where I was doing two pages of scientific dialogue with 12-letter words and I had to make it funny so it was a lot of work.

“We both had a lot of homework to do. My brain changed to if I read anything I would memorize it, even just a book, so reading became really a challenge for me. And I remember I was in LL Cool J’s trailer with him, and he said that (to me), he went, ‘I’m having a lot of trouble reading books now like usual.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah this is what’s happening, like our brains get trained to memorize everything.’ And good lord, I could memorize a whole book.” So, the complaint was around reading books and simply enjoying them for what they were in their lives.