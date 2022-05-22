‘NCIS’: How the Show Could Potentially Bring Back Mark Harmon’s Gibbs

Mark Harmon’s Gibbs may have laid roots in America’s Last Frontier, but there are some rumors going around that he may return to his NCIS team. And luckily, it would be easy to work him into a couple of the show’s most common plotlines.

The former agent in charge ended his 19-year reign at the Washington D.C. field office earlier this year. And fans are still mourning his exit (and they probably always will).

Since his final farewell, everyone has been looking for clues that Mark Harmon will make another cameo in the series. And honestly, there are a lot of them. For one, his name is still listed at the beginning of the opening credits. And Harmon still serves as a series producer, which means he hasn’t actually retired.

But one of the most telling clues came from his former co-star, Sean Murray. The actor straight up told Parade that he believes we’ll see Agent Gibbs reunite with the team. And if anyone would have the inside scoop on NCIS, it would be him, right?

“I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere,” he admitted. “I really believe that there’s the possibility of that happening.”

So how would the show transition him back into the mix?

It Wouldn’t Be Hard to Write Mark Harmon into an ‘NCIS’ Episode

The most likely reason Mark Harmon’s Gibbs would fly back to D.C. would be if one of his former employees were in trouble. Looking at the history of the series, that happens quite a bit. And if Murray’s McGee landed in hot water, it would seem nearly impossible that his friend and mentor wouldn’t be by his side.

Another way that Gibbs could return to NCIS would be if the team encountered an impossible case. Being the sage and loving leader that he once was, Gibbs can’t help but help. And if he knows his team is struggling, he’ll be the first to want to join their efforts.

And as Murray said in his interview, it wouldn’t be hard to work out the logistics of Mark Harmon filming with the NCIS team either. So really, there is nothing standing in the way of the show writing him into one of these scenarios.

“[Mark Harmon] does pop in,” shared Murray. “I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything.”

After all is said and done, all signs simply point to a Gibbs return at some point. With all the clues and how easy it would be to make a reunion happen, we don’t know why NCIS wouldn’t give the former agent an episode.

And to add fuel to your flames of hope, showrunner Steven D. Binder doesn’t see any reason to keep Harmon in Alaska indefinitely either.

“Never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out,” he said at PaleyFest in April. “What the future will hold I can’t say, but I wouldn’t count anybody out, dead or alive, on the show.”