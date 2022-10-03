‘NCIS’ Reveals Plans for First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event

With new seasons of the three NCIS shows officially underway, CBS is reportedly considering the first three-way crossover.

According to TVLine, while NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have done two crossovers so far, including their most recent season premieres, the Los Angeles spinoff has yet to join the other shows. Speaking about a three-way crossover, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, stated there is potential. “Three different shows during COVID, with travel… We’ve talked about it for a long time,” he said. “So hopefully it’ll happen. It’s not that we won’t keep trying, that’s for sure.”

NCIS boss Steven R. Binder said the same thing as Gemmill while doing a TVLine Q&A recently. Binder shared that a two-way crossover is very difficult logistically to pull off. “Because Hawaii requires a day to travel there and back,” he explained. “And anyone [on our cast] who goes there, we have to write them out of one or possibly two shows on our side.”

However, Binder says that crossing over with NCIS: Los Angeles is “a little easier” since the original and spinoff shows are “down the street” from each other. “But it adds up. It’s deceptively difficult to keep the days straight and the shooting schedule straight… I am in awe of these shows that do it regularly!”

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reports that an NCIS three-way crossover event is “penciled in” to air sometime in January 2023. The media outlet says the plot will involve a mysterious and highly trained hitman who has several agents in his sights.

Among those to appear in the crossover episode are Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen from the original show; Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J from Los Angeles; and Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills from Hawai’i.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Really Wants to Do A Mega Crossover Episode

While speaking to PopCulture over the summer, NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey shared her interest in wanting to do a “mega” crossover episode with all three of the franchise’s TV shows.

“Everyone’s so different and unique and offers such different storylines,” Lachey explained. “But we do have the luxury of the island of Hawaii and the islands of Hawaii, especially of Oahu and Pearl. And just the military there has been so gracious to us and the people there on the island have been so welcoming and kind to us, but I think there’s definitely a mutual respect.”

Lachey then stated that one advantage that NCIS: Hawai’i has is its setting. “So, that’s to our advantage, but the LA one has theirs as well. They’ve got their thing going on. And we call the D.C. one, the mothership. It’s the original, the OG. So they set the bar.”