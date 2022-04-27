‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Officially Introduces His Real-Life Daughter as New Guest Star

As we become ever closer to the much-anticipated season 19 finale, “NCIS” star Sean Murray is proud to share with fans that his real-life daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, will feature in the next all-new episode. The Special Agent Tim McGee actor shared a photo of him and Cay to Instagram where he wrote, “I am pleased to introduce my daughter Cay Ryan Murray, into the on-screen world of NCIS!”

Check out the proud dad and actor’s sweet post below.

Murray continued, “Cay guest stars in our upcoming May 2 episode and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Cay Ryan Murray stars as a troubled teen named Teagan Fields in the upcoming May 2nd episode of “NCIS” entitled “The Brat Pack.” Amid an investigation that leads the team to a group of teen party-goers, Agent McGee makes a connection with Fields, and the two characters build a strong onscreen bond.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, fans took to the comments to share their excitement and express their adoration for the upcoming broadcast father-daughter feature.

“Wow that must feel surreal,” one “NCIS” fan commented beneath Sean Murray’s post. “Especially if she was little when you first started on the show. How fab.”

Another fan said, “This is so awesome! Kick some ass, Cay!”

Be sure to tune in to the upcoming all-new episode when it airs on CBS during its usual Monday timeslot at 9 p.m. EST.

Sean Murray Reveals His Favorite ‘NCIS’ Guest Star

As one of “NCIS’s” original characters, Tim McGee actor Sean Murray has starred alongside quite a few notable guest stars. And while we’re sure his the upcoming episode featuring his daughter will mark one of his favorites across “NCIS” history, the actor previously shared his No. 1 favorite guest star across more than a decade of the hit series.

While speaking with WHOSAY in 2017, Murray revealed that Anthony DiNozzo Sr. actor Robert Wagner remains one of his top-favorite guest stars.

Wagner appeared in a total of 13 “NCIS” episodes, featuring in the hit CBS series several times even following the departure of his onscreen son, Anthony DiNozzo Jr. While “NCIS” fans have fallen in love with many of the series’ regular cast members over its many seasons, Sr. remains a constant favorite throughout the show’s fanbase.

In addition to Robert Wagner, Sean Murray revealed some of his other favorite “NCIS” guest stars include Lily Tomlin and Bob Newhart.

In speaking to the series’ vast array of former and current guest stars, Murray said, “We’ve had so many really great [guest stars].”

Aside from Wagner, Murray said of his onscreen grandmother Lily Tomlin, “[she] is just such incredible talent, it’s beyond words.”