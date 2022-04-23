‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.

Cay Ryan Murray and Sean Murray. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Actor Sean Murray Is One Proud Father As His Daughter, Cay Ryan Murray Joins Him Onscreen In An Upcoming ‘NCIS’ Episode

In the upcoming episode, the NCIS team is called in to investigate a string of break-ins; all of which are occurring at a Quantico Marine Base. The investigation leads the NCIS officers to a group of teen party-goers, including Cay Ryan Murray’s Teagan Fields.

Much like their real-life counterparts, Murray’s Timothy McGee builds a strong bond with his daughter’s Fields character as the investigation unfolds. We aren’t sure yet how things will unfold in this father-daughter episode. However, pics giving us a sneak peek into the May 2 NCIS installment show us that Teagan Fields will be headed to the bullpen with McGee at some point during the episode.

Season 19 Is Bringing Us A Lot Of Father-Daughter Storylines

This guest-star appearance by Cay Ryan Murray is an interesting addition to this NCIS season. So far in the show’s 19th season, we have seen quite a few father-daughter storylines at play; on several different levels, no less.

Earlier in this season, fans finally met the daughter of NCIS medical examiner in a heart-stopping episode. In this installment, Palmer and his lab partner, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) face a deadly toxin. In the episode, Victoria (Elle Graper) is brought into the offices to talk to her father as everyone awaits news of his and Kasie’s condition; and the duo’s hopes for survival.

Additionally, NCIS Director Leon Vance’s daughter Kayla Vance (Naomi Grace) has spent time training with the NCIS officers this season. Of course, Cay Ryan Murray and Sean Murray don’t portray a father-daughter duo in this upcoming episode. However, it’s a neat connection, nonetheless!

Will Murray’s Real-Life Daughter Have A Lasting Impact On His Character, Timothy McGee?

Sure, Cay Ryan and her father don’t portray a father-daughter duo in the upcoming NCIS episode. However, the NCIS officer connects with the teen. Will his bond with Teagan Fields lead to decisions Timothy makes as a father to his twins with wife Delilah?

In a recent interview, one of Murray’s NCIS costars gives us a glimpse into the show’s upcoming season finale storyline which airs on May 23. Additionally, in his revelations, it seems each one of the team members will be facing some major changes along these lines.

“We’re going to bring a very inside look to where [the characters] are,” says NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama in a discussion with TVLine.

“And what tolls they’ve [endured],” the star adds.