‘NCIS’ Season 19 Finale Synopsis Reveals Major Character Being Framed for Murder

Special Agent Alden Parker has only just begun his stint as the NCIS team leader, but during the season 19 finale, he’s already going to find himself in a career and life-altering situation.

In less than a month, this year’s story will come to an end. And as we’ve been inching closer to the no-doubt epic closure, life in Washington D.C. has gotten increasingly more stressful. But according to a recent synopsis of the season finale titled Birds of a Feather, the real NCIS drama hasn’t even begun.

In the episode, someone is going to frame Agent Parker for murder. And to help clear his name, the team will put “their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.”

While there is very little information to go off of, it seems clear that NCIS will finally give us more information about who Parker was before he joined the team. And we’ll also get a chance to see just how much respect he’s gandered from his new subordinates.

During the episode, Teri Polo (The Fosters) will also join the series as a new recurring character. In the story, she’ll play Aldean’s ex-wife Vivian Kolchak. According to Deadline, Vivian is a former FBI agent who now works as a paranormal investigator. And while chatting with Screen Rant, she shared that the NCIS season finale will go deep into Parker’s personal history.

Agent Parker has been with the series for 17 episodes so far. And all we know about him is that he spent some time in juvenile detention as a teenager, but we don’t know why. So meeting his old flame should shed some light on the troubled past of the new SSA.

Gary Cole: ‘NCIS’ Has Been ‘Very Smart’ While Introducing Him to the Show

The NCIS season finale should also be a satisfying end to Agent Parker’s transition into the show. As his actor, Gary Cole shared with TV Insider, the writers were crafty about introducing him as Gibbs’ replacement. And because of that, he’s successfully filled the shoes of the legendary character.

“The writers were very smart when they had [Parker] arrive during a conflict among the other characters,” Cole said. “I thought it was handled pretty well. The most important thing was how he entered as a character. He didn’t just show up and say he was the new guy.”

Since he’s been aboard, we’ve watched as everyone adjusted to their new boss. And we saw some conflict between Alden and Torres that added more believable and necessary drama.

And now that the final episode will surround the newest character, we’ll finally have a full understanding of the situation and possibly grow to like him as much as we liked Gibbs. Catch the episode on May 23rd on CBS.