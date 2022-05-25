‘NCIS’ Season 20 Will Pick Up Right After Season 19 Finale

“NCIS” just wrapped up its hair-raising season 19 finale on a major cliffhanger. On Monday, the team’s leader, Special Agent Alden Parker, played by actor Gary Cole, went on the run after he became framed for murder. In a surprising twist though, the “NCIS” fugitive joins up with his ex-wife and DOD-UFO investigator, Vivian Kolchak. While Kolchak appears to maintain a positive friendship with her ex-husband, her plans seem much more devious. The episode’s final moments reveal that Kolchak is actually working against the “NCIS” agent. She’s perhaps even teamed up with the season-long terrorist, The Raven. Given the ongoing nature of the plot, we’re going to see “NCIS” season 20 pick up immediately following this year’s finale.

As we know, the 20th season of “NCIS” was officially ordered several weeks ago. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to new seasons from each of the franchise’s spinoffs, “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

However, not only can we expect the return of Parker, McGee, Torres, and the rest of the team. Monsters & Critics reports we can also expect the return of “NCIS’s” potential new villain, Vivian Kolchak.

Introducing the new character during the season finale was an interesting move by “NCIS” writers and showrunners. However, it sets up a deeper layer to the Parker murder investigation to return to for season 20. In addition, it also gives writers the opportunity to drive the latest plot through several of the upcoming season’s first episodes.

Will Ducky Mallard Make a Return to ‘NCIS’ in Season 20?

Based on “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder’s conversation with TV Insider, it’ll be a while before we welcome back the series’ patriarch, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon).The door remains open for Harmon’s return to the CBS show. However, Binder said the story needs to be right before he plans to welcome Gibbs back.

That said, fans did not get a surprise appearance from the beloved character during the “NCIS” season finale. Although, we did see another friendly face. Always a welcome addition, beloved Ducky Mallard actor David McCallum made a return to “NCIS” during season 19’s final episode.

Ducky held a prevalent role in the season finale, which always bodes well in ratings; Ducky is officially one of “NCIS’s” few remaining original cast members. However, with season 20 marking another historic milestone next year, we’re wondering if David McCallum will return once again.

Unfortunately, the outlet didn’t have any answers to that particular question. However, given his role in the latest investigation, I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Ducky.

In the meantime, “NCIS” star Sean Murray spoke out about another potential fan-favorite character return: Anthony DiNozzo.

DiNozzo departed the series years ago, during the “NCIS” season 13 finale when he learned he and former agent Ziva David had a daughter together. Following his departure from “NCIS,” his actor, Michael Weatherly, moved on to star in his own CBS show, “Bull.” Sadly, “Bull” concludes permanently this week, but the fact has many “NCIS” fans hopeful for Weatherly’s return as DiNozzo.