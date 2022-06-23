‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Date Revealed

Before the NCIS Season 19 finale even aired, fans were already anxiously awaiting the release date of Season 20. And after a month of nail-biting anticipation, we finally have our answer. Like the seasons before it, Season 20 of the hit police procedural is set to premiere in the fall.

Mark your calendars, NCIS fans! The series will return on September 19th, 2022, as confirmed by the show’s Twitter account. “Grab your gear,” they wrote. “[NCIS] returns with an ALL-NEW season Monday, September 19. You won’t want to miss it”. The series will remain in its 9 pm time slot.

At the end of Season 19, rumors began to circulate that iconic characters like Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) would return for Season. These returns remain unconfirmed.

What we do know, however, is that many favorites have signed on for the new season, including Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

Even “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) is set to return, with showrunner Steven D. Binder expressing hope that fans will see even more of the beloved medical examiner in the coming episodes. “I think it’ll be probably about the same, possibly more,” he explained to TV Insider.

“David McCallum, I say to him all the time, ‘You are this magical pixie dust. Wherever we put you, you’re just this magical being who elevates every scene he’s in with that David McCallum gravitas,'” Binder added. “So we would love to have more.”

‘NCIS’ Showrunner Teases Season 20 Storylines

The details of NCIS Season 20 remain sparse. However, the series showrunner, Steven D. Binder, gave a small teaser to make the four-month wait for new episodes a little easier. In an interview with Parade, Binder revealed that the new batch of episodes will feature a closer look into the personal lives of our favorite characters.

“We’ll be seeing their non-work life a little more,” the showrunner explained. “I think one of the cores of the show is the cases. The show’s called NCIS, it’s about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. But anyone who watches the show knows that it’s really about the people on the show.”

“I always tell the new writers, your cases have to work,” he continued. “They need to be funny, they need to be interesting, they need to be in a new arena, they need to be clear, they need a twist, and they need to be exciting to the end. And nobody cares about any of it.”

“What they care about is the people on the show and their history,” Binder said. “So, you’ve got to get that straight so we can then dance in the realm that people care about.”